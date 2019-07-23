The One Surprising Thing You’re Not Putting on Waffles and Should Be

Next time you cook a batch of fluffy waffles for breakfast, there’s one thing you should add on top to make them even better: an over-easy egg.

You read that right! The taste and texture of a sweet, fluffy waffle combined with a savory egg are what breakfast dreams are made of. It’s truly the best of both worlds. When the yolk breaks and oozes into the waffle’s valleys…oh my.

Need more proof? Taste of Home‘s very own copy chief, Deb Mulvey, is an advocate of this egg-cellent waffle topper. She dresses hers with sea salt, freshly ground pepper and a splash of maple syrup. Here’s how to make this sweet and savory breakfast treat at home. To make every other meal more delicious, try these secret pantry ingredients that make your recipes better.

How to Make Waffles Topped with Over-Easy Eggs



Ingredients

4 waffles (Either prepare your favorite recipe or pick up a pack from the freezer aisle.)

1-2 tablespoons butter

4 eggs

Instructions

Step 1: Warm up the pan

Heat butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until it’s hot and foamy.

Step 2: Add the eggs

Break the eggs and gently slide them into the pan, one at a time. Reduce the heat to low. Not a fan of over-easy? Try these other delicious ways to cook eggs.

Step 3: Cook until firm

Cook the eggs slowly until the whites are completely firm and the yolks begin to thicken. Make sure they don’t harden too much.

Step 4: Flip!

Slide a spatula under each egg and carefully flip. Cook until the eggs reach desired doneness.

Step 5: Top your waffles

Set each over-easy egg on top of a waffle. Sprinkle the egg with a dash of salt and ground pepper, then douse it with maple syrup. If you want to make a waffle “sandwich,” simply stack on another waffle. Enjoy!

Find More Surprising Toppings to Try

If you want to add even more flavor, here are some other great toppings to try with your egg-and-waffle combo:

Savory: green onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, sliced avocado

green onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, sliced avocado Sweet: cinnamon, maple syrup, gingerbread syrup, berries

cinnamon, maple syrup, gingerbread syrup, berries Spicy: sliced jalapeno peppers, sliced banana peppers, hot sauce

Another fun waffle trick? Put your usual waffles to the side, and make these amazing recipes with your waffle maker.