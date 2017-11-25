Watermelon salad with lime and jalapeno Courtesy Abbie GellmanSweetness and spice marry to blend the most delicious combination of flavors in this dish from chef Abbie Gellman, MS, RD. The colors utterly celebrate the holiday season, so don't save it for summer. Bonus: Hot peppers could help you live longer. Get the recipe from Culinary Nutrition Cuisine.

Watermelon panzaella with fresh mint Courtesy Dana WhiteWhole-grain, day-old bread mixed into fresh veggies is a classic Italian salad dish. Sports dietitian Dana White, MS, RD, ATC, adds fresh mint and watermelon for this summertime favorite. Get the recipe from Dana White Nutrition.

Watermelon and feta salad Courtesy Meme IngeThis simply elegant watermelon salad from Meme Inge, RD, combines spicy arugula, sweet watermelon, salty feta cheese, and a tangy vinaigrette. You'll definitely want to include this at your next dinner party. Just make sure you're avoiding these salad mistakes that will make you gain weight. Get the recipe from Living Well Kitchen.

Watermelon avocado tomato stack Courtesy Chelsey AmerElevate (literally!) your watermelon salad with this adorable, yet sophisticated, creation from Chelsey Amer, RD. Best part–it's ready in 5 minutes! Check out these reasons you should be eating more avocados. Get the recipe from C it Nutritionally.

Watermelon salad with basil and shallots Courtesy Dara GurauFor an herby, savory twist on watermelon salad, Dara Gurau, RD, shares this tasty recipe. Shallots, balsamic vinegar, and fresh basil compliment the sweetness of the melon. Get the recipe from How to Eat.

Watermelon salad with feta and mint Courtesy Abbie GellmanCulinary nutritionist Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, crafted this refreshing salad with cucumber, feta cheese, fresh mint, cherry tomatoes, and scallions. Packed with micronutrients, it makes an excellent dish for any occasion. Get the recipe from Culinary Nutrition Cuisine.

Watermelon salad with soy-ginger vinaigrette Courtesy Judy BarbeThis Asian-inspired dish from Judy Barbe, RDN, blends rice wine vinegar, sesame seed oil, fresh ginger, soy sauce, and honey for the most delicious dressing ever. Simple, classy, and nutritious! Ginger is loaded with benefits for your health, too. Get the recipe from Live Best.

Blueberry watermelon salad Courtesy Brynn McowellPacked with "superfoods" including blueberries and arugula, you'll love how quickly you can prepare this salad from Brynn McDowell, RD. No additional sweeteners are needed in the dressing, because the berries add natural sweetness. Check out these delicious reasons to eat more blueberries. Get the recipe from The Domestic Dietitian.