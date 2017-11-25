10 Ultra-Refreshing Watermelon Salad Ideas
Nothing refreshes like watermelon! If you're saving watermelon for your next picnic, you're seriously missing out. Try these watermelon salads from dietitians for a nutritious—and delicious—side dish.
Watermelon salad with lime and jalapeno
Courtesy Abbie GellmanSweetness and spice marry to blend the most delicious combination of flavors in this dish from chef Abbie Gellman, MS, RD. The colors utterly celebrate the holiday season, so don't save it for summer. Bonus: Hot peppers could help you live longer.
Get the recipe from Culinary Nutrition Cuisine.
Watermelon panzaella with fresh mint
Courtesy Dana WhiteWhole-grain, day-old bread mixed into fresh veggies is a classic Italian salad dish. Sports dietitian Dana White, MS, RD, ATC, adds fresh mint and watermelon for this summertime favorite.
Get the recipe from Dana White Nutrition.
Watermelon and feta salad
Courtesy Meme IngeThis simply elegant watermelon salad from Meme Inge, RD, combines spicy arugula, sweet watermelon, salty feta cheese, and a tangy vinaigrette. You'll definitely want to include this at your next dinner party. Just make sure you're avoiding these salad mistakes that will make you gain weight.
Get the recipe from Living Well Kitchen.
Watermelon avocado tomato stack
Courtesy Chelsey AmerElevate (literally!) your watermelon salad with this adorable, yet sophisticated, creation from Chelsey Amer, RD. Best part–it's ready in 5 minutes! Check out these reasons you should be eating more avocados.
Get the recipe from C it Nutritionally.
Content continues below ad
Sweet heat watermelon salad
Courtesy Holly Grainger Packed with watermelon, cucumber, cantaloupe, onion, bell pepper, and mango, this recipe from Holly Grainger, MS, RD, packs a powerful nutrient punch. It's the perfect addition to your family gathering. Here are the secrets for picking out a ripe, juicy watermelon.
Get the recipe from Holley Grainger.
Watermelon salad with basil and shallots
Courtesy Dara GurauFor an herby, savory twist on watermelon salad, Dara Gurau, RD, shares this tasty recipe. Shallots, balsamic vinegar, and fresh basil compliment the sweetness of the melon.
Get the recipe from How to Eat.
Watermelon salad with feta and mint
Courtesy Abbie GellmanCulinary nutritionist Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, crafted this refreshing salad with cucumber, feta cheese, fresh mint, cherry tomatoes, and scallions. Packed with micronutrients, it makes an excellent dish for any occasion.
Get the recipe from Culinary Nutrition Cuisine.
Watermelon salad with soy-ginger vinaigrette
Courtesy Judy BarbeThis Asian-inspired dish from Judy Barbe, RDN, blends rice wine vinegar, sesame seed oil, fresh ginger, soy sauce, and honey for the most delicious dressing ever. Simple, classy, and nutritious! Ginger is loaded with benefits for your health, too.
Get the recipe from Live Best.
Content continues below ad
Blueberry watermelon salad
Courtesy Brynn McowellPacked with "superfoods" including blueberries and arugula, you'll love how quickly you can prepare this salad from Brynn McDowell, RD. No additional sweeteners are needed in the dressing, because the berries add natural sweetness. Check out these delicious reasons to eat more blueberries.
Get the recipe from The Domestic Dietitian.
Watermelon-feta salad with radishes
Courtesy Judith ScharmanCrunchy radishes and cucumber boost the flavors of the sweet watermelon and savory feta cheese in a creation from Judith Scharman Draughon, MS, RDN, LD. Fresh mint truly raises this salad to the next level.
Get the recipe from Foods with Judes.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.