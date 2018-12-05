It used to be hard to find restaurants open on Christmas, but this year there are more than ever! Find out where you can dine out on December 24 and 25.

4kclips/Shutterstock

Foregoing all the hustle and bustle this Christmas? O,r maybe you don’t celebrate the holiday. Whatever the case, you don’t have to stay in. In fact, you can find a good handful of restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We found ten chains alone that are going to be at the ready come December 25 (though we recommend you call in advance just to be sure).

Applebee’s

Most Applebee’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve, and some will even be open on Christmas Day, according to a representative from Applebee’s, but whether your particular location will be open or not is up to that location’s management, so definitely call to confirm before heading out for your meal. Don’t miss these 30 copycat Applebee’s recipes.

Ben’s Kosher Deli

Ben’s Kosher Deli has locations all around New York and Florida, and guess what? Every single one of them is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! They’ll take reservations for large parties, and you can even book a private or semi-private space.

Boston Market

Boston Market, as in years past, will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You can make Boston Market right at home with our copycat recipes.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurants are open starting at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day, for both lunch and dinner.

Capital Grille

Most Capital Grille locations are open on Christmas Eve (but check with your location for hours), although not Christmas Day. Of course, you can always plan your Christmas dinner around these indulgent Capital Grille copycat recipes.

Cracker Barrel

Many Cracker Barrel locations are open on Christmas Eve, but most will be closed on Christmas Day. So just be sure to check your desired venue before heading out for your meal. Check out these surprising facts about Cracker Barrel.

Denny’s

Denny’s, aka “America’s diner,” will be open on Christmas (Eve and Day), just like every other day of the year.

Fogo de Chao

Fogo de Chao will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas and will offer a special holiday menu, according to a representative we spoke with.

Sizzler

Woohoo! Look at all the Sizzler locations that will be open on Christmas!

Waffle House

In terms of holiday hours, there’s virtually no restaurant on the planet that’s more reliable than Waffle House. With a 24/7/365 operating hours policy, you can count on Waffle House for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals.

Hope you find the perfect spot for your Christmas Dinner out! In the meantime, get yourself in the mood with one of these 21 Christmas recipes.