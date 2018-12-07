How to Store Potatoes and Onions the Right Way

SPb photo maker/Shutterstock

You know that spuds should never be kept in the refrigerator. But it’s easy to think that potatoes and onions should be stored together in the pantry. Here’s the truth—storing them together might not be the best idea.

Can I store potatoes and onions together?

Sure, spuds and bulbs are tasty when combined together in meals (like this hearty roasted red potato salad or this creamy potato chowder). But they should actually be stored far away from one another.

Why? Your onions produce and emit ethylene gas, which speeds up the ripening process and can cause nearby potatoes to rot and spoil more quickly. (However, garlic, another root bulb, can be safely stored alongside onions with no scary side effects.) These are some other foods that shouldn’t be stored together.

How to store potatoes

Your potatoes should be stored in a cool, dark, dry place, such as a pantry or cupboard. Use a storage container that is well-ventilated, such as a crate, a cardboard box with holes punched in it, or any container that will allow any excess moisture to evaporate. Keep the container covered to block light and prevent your spuds from spouting. Here’s a look at what types of potato are best for all sorts of recipes.

How to store onions

Onions should also be kept in a ventilated space, such as your countertop. You can keep them in a paper bag or even a wire basket. It isn’t necessary to store onions in the refrigerator, as the cold temperature will quickly soften their texture. Next, check out 11 more foods you didn’t know you were storing wrong.