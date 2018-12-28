Skip links
Subs, Grinders, and Hoagies: What’s the Difference?

Lindsay D. MattisonDec 28

It's hard to resist a mile-high sandwich. But what you call it depends mostly on where you're from!

Fresh sub sandwich on white and wheat hoagies.Arina P Habich/Shutterstock

What do you call a long sandwich that contains meat, cheese, condiments, lettuce, and other toppings? It really depends on where you grew up. I’ve always called them “subs,” but my parents called them “heroes” or “wedges.” My cousins said “hoagies” or “grinders.” You might find yourself wondering whether or not there’s even a difference.

Why do subs have all sorts of names?

Before chain restaurants, each region named their sandwich however they pleased. Over time, the sub (short for “submarine sandwich”) became the most commonly used.

It’s really as simple as that. In some places, subs have kept a regional moniker, so don’t be surprised if you hear one of these names:

  • Grinder: New England
  • Torpedo: Northeast United States
  • Italian sandwich: Maine
  • Spuckie: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Hoagie: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Zeppelin: Pennsylvania
  • Hero: New York
  • Wedge: Yonkers, New York
  • Bomber: Buffalo, New York
  • Blimpie: New Jersey
  • Po’ Boy: New Orleans, Louisiana

It’s all the same sandwich, so long as it’s served up on a split roll. (The legendary Dagwood counts, too.) You’ll even find some regional sandwich legends served on split rolls, like a Philly cheesesteak in Philadelphia, oyster po’ boys in New Orleans, lobster rolls in Maine and Italian beef in Chicago.

In the end, it doesn’t really matter what you call ’em. Just grab a long, split roll and pile it high with meat, condiments, and vegetables—and you can call it whatever you like! Next, find out how we can tell where you’re from based on how you say these 9 words.

Originally Published on Taste of Home
Lindsay D. Mattison
Lindsay D. Mattison is a professional chef and a food writer. After graduating from Cascade Culinary school, Lindsay became the Executive Chef at Jackson's Corner in Bend, OR, from 2013 to 2016. Her genuine passion for food and sustainable food practices led her to find the farmer in herself. She lives in Durango, CO, where she enjoys the trials and errors of small plot farming. Lindsay is currently working on a cookbook that teaches home cooks how to craft beautiful meals without a recipe, tentatively titled "The Art of Bricolage: Cultivating Confidence and Creativity in the Kitchen."

