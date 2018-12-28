Subs, Grinders, and Hoagies: What’s the Difference?

It's hard to resist a mile-high sandwich. But what you call it depends mostly on where you're from!

Arina P Habich/Shutterstock

What do you call a long sandwich that contains meat, cheese, condiments, lettuce, and other toppings? It really depends on where you grew up. I’ve always called them “subs,” but my parents called them “heroes” or “wedges.” My cousins said “hoagies” or “grinders.” You might find yourself wondering whether or not there’s even a difference.

Why do subs have all sorts of names?

Before chain restaurants, each region named their sandwich however they pleased. Over time, the sub (short for “submarine sandwich”) became the most commonly used.

It’s really as simple as that. In some places, subs have kept a regional moniker, so don’t be surprised if you hear one of these names:

Grinder : New England

: New England Torpedo : Northeast United States

: Northeast United States Italian sandwich : Maine

: Maine Spuckie : Boston, Massachusetts

: Boston, Massachusetts Hoagie : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Zeppelin : Pennsylvania

: Pennsylvania Hero : New York

: New York Wedge : Yonkers, New York

: Yonkers, New York Bomber : Buffalo, New York

: Buffalo, New York Blimpie : New Jersey

: New Jersey Po’ Boy: New Orleans, Louisiana

It’s all the same sandwich, so long as it’s served up on a split roll. (The legendary Dagwood counts, too.) You’ll even find some regional sandwich legends served on split rolls, like a Philly cheesesteak in Philadelphia, oyster po’ boys in New Orleans, lobster rolls in Maine and Italian beef in Chicago.

In the end, it doesn’t really matter what you call ’em. Just grab a long, split roll and pile it high with meat, condiments, and vegetables—and you can call it whatever you like! Next, find out how we can tell where you’re from based on how you say these 9 words.