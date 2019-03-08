Emma B. Kumer for Taste of Home

I was stuck in my apartment (thanks, blizzard!) and found myself with time to prepare a big breakfast. It was the perfect day for pancakes. The only problem: I didn’t have a boxed mix. Not willing to let empty cupboards stand in the way, I rummaged the kitchen and came up with bananas, eggs, and oats—all the necessary items for three-ingredient pancakes. Don’t forget the secret ingredient to make the fluffiest pancakes ever.

I was doubtful bananas and eggs could make a fluffy, indulgent breakfast. How was it possible to duplicate that classic texture and taste? I had to try it!

What you’ll need for three-ingredient pancakes

1 ripe banana

2 eggs

2-4 tablespoons of oats

If you’re really pinched for ingredients, you can actually make these pancakes with only two things: eggs and bananas. However, I’d advise adding oats for significantly better taste.

Making the “batter”

Start by mashing one banana in a bowl. Ripe fruit is typically easier to break down, so this is a great way to use up old bananas before they go bad. Don’t worry if the mashed fruit contains some chunks—my batter was full of banana pieces, but I was pleased to find that I couldn’t even taste them in the finished product.

Next, crack two eggs and mix everything together. Make sure the “batter” is well combined since it will be harder to pour clumps into the pan. At this point, you can also add some oats. I added 2 tablespoons, but you can add up to 1/2 cup before the batter no longer sticks. I also put in a dash of cinnamon, for extra flavor and a health boost.

Cooking the pancakes

Then, heat a nonstick pan on low heat. Spoon a small amount of batter onto the pan. It can be tricky to flip these pancakes without breaking them since the only binding agent is the eggs. However, if you keep the size pretty small, you’ll have an easier time. This recipe makes about four pancakes, but I doubled it to make enough for my four roommates to taste-test, too.

The verdict

Once I had a stack of pancakes fresh off the stove, it was time to give them a taste! I topped the finished cakes with a drizzle of maple syrup and a dusting of cinnamon, but if you’re following the paleo diet, you can top with raw honey. Making the first cut into the stack, I was surprised by how similar the texture seemed to normal pancakes. Then, it was time to taste.

Taking my first bite, I was shocked! I’d expected these to taste like a fruity egg scramble, but through some magic of cooking, they tasted like none of the ingredients and became an entirely new sensation. The egg gave the cakes a flavor similar to French toast, while the interior turned out a little fluffy.

I was awed by the fact that that you could make a pancake out of only eggs, bananas, and oats. There’s something charming about taking three ingredients and creating something entirely different. I think I’ll make these pancakes again, especially if I need to use up some extra bananas. But they haven’t replaced the Test Kitchen-recommended boxed mix as my Sunday morning go-to—just be sure you don’t make these common pancake mistakes that’ll ruin your weekend breakfast.