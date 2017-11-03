24 Funny Town Names You Won’t Believe Exist
We sent our humor editor, Andy Simmons, on a cross-country trip and you won't believe these funny town names actually exist.
"I was holed up in Boring, Oregon, wondering whether I should try someplace different. So I hopped in my car and drove to Why, Arizona, to figure things out. After a few days I found my answer in Whynot, Mississippi: I needed a town with some life to it. I made a beeline for Disco, Tennessee, where I danced so much, I wore out my shoes. The next day, I headed to Loafers Glory, North Carolina, for a new pair..." (These funny town names are anything but boring. Have you seen these hilarious road signs?)
"Afterward I looked sharp enough to take a break in Handsome Eddy, New York. Eddy wasn't around, but I knew where to find him—in Loveladies, New Jersey, where it seemed that all the women were trying to get to Husband, Pennsylvania..." (Speaking of funny town names, have you seen these hysterical badly-translated signs?)
"It was a tough town. One gal told me my romancing needed work and sent me to Sweet Lips, Tennessee. Heartbroken, I put the car on cruise control and drove to Lonelyville, New York, for a stiff drink. I made a pit stop in The Bottle, Alabama, and finally hit rock bottom in Condemned Bar, California. Not surprisingly, I woke up the next morning in Cranky Corner, Louisiana. I knew that if I continued like this, I'd be headed straight to … Hell, Michigan..." (You NEED to see these funny restaurant signs.)
"Pulling myself together, I grabbed breakfast in Oatmeal, Texas, lunch in Sandwich, Massachusetts, and dessert in Pie Town, New Mexico. I should've stopped eating after Greasy, Oklahoma, because I was feeling pretty sick by the time I left Lick Skillet, Tennessee..." (If you like these funny town names, you'll love these signs that emphasize the importance of correct punctuation.)
"In Brilliant, Ohio, it finally dawned on me—I had to cease my wandering ways. I parked in Do Stop, Kentucky, took out the map, and chose my new home. I didn't need Wealthy, Texas, or Fame, West Virginia. I found everything I needed in Happyland, Oklahoma." (Check out these hilarious tweets about parenting!)
