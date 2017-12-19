Can You Spot the Bear Hiding in a Crowd of Reindeer?

On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer and Vixen! On Comet, on Cupid, on Donner and…Smokey?!

That’s right—a lone bear has gotten himself lost in a crowd of Santa’s reindeer! Web cartoonist Gergely Dudás, who has created mind-boggling brainteasers for every time of year, has offered up this festive puzzle for Christmas. Can you spot the one bear among the crowd of reindeer? He looks identical to the deer—except he’s the only animal in the picture without antlers, and his ears are a tiny bit rounder. For another tricky Christmas I-Spy, try to spot the doll hiding in this image full of toys.

Gergely Dudás

Here’s a hint: The bear is somewhere in between the bottom of the snowman and Santa’s nose. Give up? Find the solution to the puzzle below.

Gergely Dudás

If you had to peek, don’t feel bad about it—that one was beary challenging! Dudás truly is a whiz when it comes to puzzles. If you’re looking for more, be sure to check out his first book, Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things.

