9 Beard-Stroking Jokes to Get You Through Movember
Be warned: these hairy quips from Jimmy Fallon, Hannibal Buress and others will touch the depths of your soul patch.
Tim Seidell on goals
iStock/evdakovka
Learn the life-or-death reason you should stop calling yourself lazy.
Myq Kaplan on honesty
iStock/evdakovka
Find out what the best beard for your face shape is.
Ron Babcock on public perception
iStock/evdakovka
Learn what type of facial hair will make you more attractive, according to science.
Jackie Flynn on progress
iStock/evdakovka
Don't miss these 9 beauty products every guy should own.
Content continues below ad
Hannibal Buress on expectations
iStock/evdakovka
Learn the real names of 10 more beard styles.
Chris Hardwick on style
iStock/evdakovka
Check out these 9 grooming treatments every man should get.
Sean Morey on the obvious
iStock/evdakovka
Find out what the real difference between men's and women's razors is.
Dan St. Germain on power
iStock/evdakovka
Don't miss these 11 little hygiene rules every man should memorize.
Content continues below ad
Jimmy Kimmel on direction
iStock/evdakovka
Learn 6 more surprising things a beard says about your health.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.