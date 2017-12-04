Santa's little followers John Caldwell for Reader's Digest As this Christmas cartoon proves, there's always that one smart-aleck waiting in line to talk to Santa. Check out the other things mall Santas would never tell you.

Too sunny for Santa From the looks of this Christmas cartoon, Santa's elves aren't too worried about climate change.

Christmas stockings That's what we call being prepared for Santa. Did you know the real-life St. Nicholas is said to have started the stocking stuffer tradition? Here's where all of your favorite Christmas traditions came from.

Trimming the tree Just a few branches off the top should do it. Don't miss these other things your Christmas tree wishes you know.

A cat's Christmas Teresa Burns Parkhurst for Reader's Digest And don't even get me started on the milk they leave out for that fat guy...

Decorated The real question is, whose decorations are shinier?

Mom's special recipe Teresa Burns Parkhurst for Reader's Digest All experienced bakers have their secret ingredients, but every baker needs these Christmas cookie baking hacks.

It's the thought that counts Sometimes, thoughts are the best you can do. If you're determined to find that perfect gift, you need these Christmas gift ideas for people who are impossible to shop for.

Santa Claus complaint John Caldwell for Reader's Digest He sees you when you're sleeping, and he knows how much effort you put into his treats.

Sitting Santa The quickest way to get any kid's attention: Put a gift-wrapped box in front of him.

Christmas cool Everyone focuses on the heartwarming stories about people meeting Santa. Turns out, the jolly man has a rebel side we never knew about until this Christmas cartoon.

Christmas tree Bob Eckstein for Reader's Digest Santa, can you hear me now? Did you get my text with my Christmas list?

Humor in lights Of all the holiday decorating mistakes you didn't know you were making, endangering the lives of lit-up deer is one of the worst.

An elf's life P.C. Vey for Reader's Digest Elves get all the perks. Check out these hilarious Christmas quotes for even more laughs.

Christmas morning Ralph Hagen for Reader's Digest If you can't stand people glued to their devices, this Christmas cartoon is your worst nightmare. Ease your mind with these 23 cartoons all technophobes can appreciate.

Built-in sled This gives "dashing through the snow" a whole new meaning. Want more holiday humor? Check out this collection of our favorite Christmas jokes.

