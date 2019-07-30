25 Coffee Puns for a Whole Latte Laughs

Remember to order a cinnamon pun with your Café Laugh-fé. Here's to brew!

Start your morning with a cuppa jokes. Drink up these coffee puns based on your flavor-ite songs, bands, movies, TV shows, and books. Cool story, brew! If you like your roast strong, hit the (coffee) grounds running, with these nutty, rich, and stimulating puns! They’re perk-fection for procaffeinating during the daily grind. Stay frappé!

“Pour some sugar on me” with these choc’ n’ roll coffee puns set to music!

“I love brew. I honestly love brew.”

Remember Olivia Brew-ton John’s mega pop hit from the seventies? Her vocal sweetness captures how we all feel about coffee.

“Excuse me while I kiss the chai.”

Imagine if Jimi Hendrix’s legendary rock song “Purple Haze” was really an ode to a chai tea latte? All any of us need is a little caffeine to clear the haze.

“Thank you for bean a friend!”

Of course, The Golden Girls theme song is a celebration of friendship, just like the show itself. Coffee is also your BFF. (Brewed Full-bodied Forever!)

“Wake me up before you cocoa!”

Wham’s totally addictive ’80s pop hit perfectly captures our need for a hot beverage in the morning!

“My coffee amour, milky little cup that I adore.”

Stevie Wonder’s beautiful soul song gets it exactly right when it comes to your love affair with coffee. Why do we love it so much? Check out the things that happen to your body when you drink coffee every day.

Here are your TV show coffee puns—just add streaming and sugar

Anna_Kim/Shutterstock

The X-Filters

This sci-fi classic follows Scully and Mulder as they hunt for the perfect cappuccino and UFOs—Unidentified Fair-trade Organic coffees.

Pretty Little Lattes

A coffee klatch of teen girls face the mystery of a lost barista in this bold drama that’s fresh and flavorful.

Twin Perks

Tensions percolate in this regional tale about dark roasts that move at a slow drip. Will give you the jitters!

Coffee, the Vampire Slayer

Trouble brews when creatures of the dark try to switch to decaf. So, a robust, young woman, “Cuffy,” fulfills her destiny and gets in hot water as she tracks caf-fiends.

Friday Night Lattes

It’s full steam ahead in this show about a beverage joe and his football bean. It may be a small-town Texas bean, but it boasts the greatest joe on earth. The teenaged beans grind it out with a full cold press in this earthy drama. A true brew-mance! Check out the best coffee shop in Texas, and all the 50 states.

TierneyMJ/Shutterstock

Pour-over these addictive novels about coffee—with puns! Hold my brew!

For Whom the Bean Tolls

It tolls for beans! Ernest Hemingway’s classic novel about the nature and experience of Spanish coffee got its title from John Donne’s famous poem about beankind. Because no bean is an island.

David Coffeefield

The famous first line of Charles Dickens’ epic novel states, “Whether coffee shall turn out to be the hero of my own life, or whether that station will be held by tea, these pages must show.” If you enjoy Dickens, next try Great Percolations, Bleak Coffee House, and A Tale of Two Chicories.

The Count of Macchiato

This strong, saucy tale by Alexandre Dumas follows a man who is wrongly given decaf coffee—for years—and justifiably, must seek revenge.

The Lord of the Beans

J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy about the coffee bean industry of middle earth brims with rich nuttiness.

The Brothers Caramel Mocha

You may find Fyodor Dostoevsky’s bitter, aromatic novel far less sweet than its title suggests. Did you know that people who like to drink their coffee black may be psychotic?

What’s the best band of coffee? Give it your best shot with these coffee pun band names

sonia.eps/Shutterstock

The Smashing Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Their ’90s album “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” may make you a little despresso.

Rage Against the Espresso Machine

These rock purists feature blends of punk, thrash, metal, and hip-hop in their grinds.

The Red Hot Coffee Peppers

Caffeine-infused vibes and intense percolations make for a robust band of Americano brews.

AC/Decaf

Their vigorous album, “For Those About to Rock, We Salute Brew,” uses hard beans with dark, metallic undertones.

Fleetwood Macchiato

Their pop hit, “Don’t Stop Thinking About Your Coffee,” will really perk you up.

Coffee puns at the box office—for some good clean pun! It’s a wonderful latte!

There’s Something about Mocha

It’s the adventure of a bunch of brews obsessed with a brew-tiful blonde.

That Thing You Brew!

This feel-good romp features a perky hit song that you’ll like a latte.

Back to the Frother

When it comes to froth, you need perfect timing. Better latte than never.

The Polar Espresso

Kids escape late at night to visit Sanka, and shouldn’t they be grounded?

He’s Just Not That Into Brew

There are a few frappé cup-ples by the end of this brew-mance that features mugs and kisses. Are you the type to annoy your barista? Check out the 10 rude coffee shop habits you can stop doing a latte.