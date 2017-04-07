9 Funny Cat Cartoons That Every Cat Lover Will Appreciate
Get ready for some funny felines.
MeowsqueradeLeo Ouellette for Reader's DIgest A cat cartoon may not be the brightest feline, but your real-life cat is actually pretty smart. This is what your pets wish they could tell you if they were able.
The collectorJim Benton for Reader’s Digest If cats only knew how we really felt about their kitty litter... Did you know that you can actually train a cat to use the toilet?
Littered with geniusJohn Caldwell for Reader's Digest Litter box, suggestion box, what's the difference? This is the scientific reason why your cat loves boxes so much.
Personnel issuesScott Nickel for Reader's Digest Hey, at least he managed to land a job, right? Much like this cat cartoon, these real-life cats actually had better jobs than you.
SensitiveMark Heath for Reader's Digest He's probably a Sphynx cat, one of the most popular breeds of bald, er, hairless, cats. Check out more things you never knew about cats.
Kitty ChristmasTeresa Burns Parkhurst for Reader's Digest Who knew a cat cartoon could have such deep problems? Here's how you can decode your cat's behavior, including why he plays with things you don't want him to touch.
Cat in commandSusan Camilleri Konar for Reader's Digest There's actually a lot of truth to this cartoon. The CIA once tried to turn cats into secret agents. It ended badly.
Bad companySusan Camilleri Konar for Reader's Digest Sure, these felines know how to get the job done, but we'd much rather work with these adorable office cats.
Coffee talk with Dr. SeussMark Anderson for Reader's Digest You tell him, cat cartoon! These are the other English words that just don't rhyme with anything.
