Batman v. Commissioner Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde Texas farmer Ray Batman wanted to convert his farm into a family partnership by transferring some assets to his teenage son. The Commissioner of Internal Revenue said no, but Ray wasn’t getting the Bat signal and brought it up with the Court of Appeals. No luck for Batman. (Sadly, Batman is not one of the names that indicate you'll probably own a mansion someday.)

Schmuck v. United States Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde This Supreme Court case upheld the mail fraud conviction of Mr. Wayne Schmuck of Harvard, Illinois. Schmuck's downfall may have been entrusting judgment to a jury of his peers. (The law is merciless — here's how a missing comma cost one company thousands of dollars.)

Death v. Graves Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde Alan and Demetri Death sued Graves & Co. (among others) for crashing their vehicle into the Death family motorcycle. Fortunately, Death lived.

United States v. Forty-three Gallons of Whiskey Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde This 1876 case was brought against a man alleged to be transporting whiskey across county lines with intent to sell to a tribe of Chippewa Indians—then a violation of trade and treaty laws. Sound dumb? Here is the most ridiculous law in every state.

South Dakota v. Fifteen Impounded Cats Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde A woman nearly backed into a cop car because her rear window was obstructed by the 15 cats she had been living in her car with for several days. Cops seized the cats, and the woman appealed to the state Supreme Court to get them back. The Court found the cat seizure justified for the safety risk they posed to other drivers. (Add this to the list of reasons why you should never, ever sleep with your cat.)

Terrible v. Terrible Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde Nevada couple Joseph and Elizabeth Terrible wanted a divorce for what an outsider might guess were obvious reasons.

Easter Seals Society for Crippled Children v. Playboy Enterprises Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde Playboy used fake Mardi Gras parade footage (filmed for the Easter Seal Society’s annual telethon for crippled children) in an adult film. The Supreme Court found Playboy not guilty of copyright violation. In other news, you might be in copyright violation for using these 16 common words.

United States v. Forty Barrels and Twenty Kegs of Coca-Cola Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde This was a federal suit in which the government tried to get Coca-Cola to remove caffeine from its product. One sip will tell you how that ended. (You'll cringe when you see these people try to tan their skin with Coca Cola.)

Robin Hood v. United States Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde A plaintiff who called himself Robin Hood filed a complaint against the United States Government alleging violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (a.k.a. the RICO act, often used to bust organized crime leaders) on behalf of any citizens who had been “robbed by banks, attorneys, and the government they tried to support.” His case was dismissed.

The California Coalition of Undressed Performers v. Spearmint Rhino Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde Four exotic dancers sued several adult clubs for violating Federal Labor Laws.

United States v. Article Consisting of 50,000 Cardboard Boxes More or Less, Each Containing One Pair of Clacker Balls Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde U.S. Marshals seized a huge shipment of clacker balls in Wisconsin on the grounds that they posed a hazard to children. A Seattle novelty company filed a complaint against the forfeiture, but was shot down by a Washington District Court. The clackers were silenced once and for all. (Here are four famous toys that were never meant to be toys.)

United States v. Ninety-Five Barrels (More or Less) Alleged Apple Cider Vinegar Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde In 1924 the Douglas Packing Company appeared in federal court to argue whether 95 barrels of adulterated apple cider vinegar (more or less) were misbranded. Judgment: They were. (BTW, here are 15 unbelievable health benefits of apple cider vinegar.)

One 1958 Plymouth Sedan v. Pennsylvania Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde Pennsylvania cops pulled over a ’58 Plymouth for “riding low.” They searched it without a warrant, discovered untaxed alcohol, and seized the vehicle. The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that this was a 4th amendment violation.

United States v. 12 200-Foot Reels of Super 8MM Film Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde A California man returned from a trip to Mexico with a bag full of obscene images and films. Customs agents seized them, and the man sued for their return under the First Amendment. The Supreme Court found that the right to possess obscene material does not guarantee the right to import it. Smut overruled.

United States v. 11.25 Dozen Packages of Articles Labeled in Part Mrs. Moffat’s Shoo-Fly Powders for Drunkenness Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde This 1941 misbranding case was one of the FDA’s very first actions. Mrs. Moffat’s powder alleged to cure drunkenness; it merely made people vomit from toxic tartar emeric consumption. The court condemned and destroyed the 11.25 dozen packages. (These natural hangover cures are a much better bet.)

Nebraska v. One 1970 2-Door Sedan Rambler (Gremlin) Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde Another due process suit, this one about the illegal seizure of a man’s parked vehicle after he was arrested for drug possession on foot. He lost.

United States v. Approximately 64,695 Pounds of Shark Fins Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde The Coast Guard confiscated 32 tons of shark fins from a Hong Kong-based ship in international waters. The U.S. Court of Appeals ordered the fins returned to their rightful owners (sadly, not the sharks).

Juicy Whip v. Orange Bang Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde Juicy Whip, Inc. sued Orange Bang, Inc., claiming infringement on its beverage-dispensing patent. The court upheld their patent, and Orange Bang felt the frosty brain freeze of the law.

Demosthenes v. Baal Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/jessicahyde Nope, it wasn’t an ancient Greek orator suing Beelzebub. It was a stay of execution plea for a convicted murderer.