We Three Kings of Orient are/Bearing golf we traverse afar.

It must cost an arm and a ldkfj.

I hear he’s toadally a great player.

For the record, “amphibious” means “suited for both land and water.” We’re fairly certain “ambidextrous” would have made much more sense.

We’ve heard about laughing so hard you pee a little, but this…

“Self-defecating humor”? Yikes! Thankfully, these short jokes won’t have the same side effects.

“What’s” doesn’t sound like a very good policy to us.

The editor of this newspaper article might want to read these 8 apostrophe rules that everyone should master.

Looks like you should work on a farm.

Also, not to nitpick, but “not to heavy” makes no sense. Here are some more jokes only grammar nerds will appreciate.

Can’t wait to see what you become, Brian.

Cars behind bars?

Global warming indeed

Beware of demons

That was my favorite part too.

