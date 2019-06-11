Turns out we’ve complained about our overflowing inboxes since the dawn of overtime.

Neanderthal, 40,000 BC

Sam Washburn for Reader's Digest

Sorry, I can’t make it to your cave-painting-and-wine thing. I’ve been crashing on this new wheel design since this morning, and we still have to submit the specs for the fire concept to engineering.

Innkeeper, 1 BC

Sam Washburn for Reader's Digest

I’m already late on the quarterly occupancy filing—will you tell the folks in the lobby that we don’t have any room tonight? The equine team might have the bandwidth to make some space in one of the stalls.

Peasant, 1100

Sam Washburn for Reader's Digest

I can’t get away from this wheat- productivity analysis for the duke. Any chance you can get the numbers from the other fiefdoms by close of business today? I’m having a tag-up with the agriculture team tomorrow, so it’d be great to have some fidelity on our progress.

Rebel, 1775

Sam Washburn for Reader's Digest

Why is communications tasking us with an “urgent” message relay around town? Can you see whether Paul or William is around? They were super fired up about the whole revolution initiative during the all-hands, so this is honestly their baby.

Frenchman, 1815

Sam Washburn for Reader's Digest

I’m double- and triple-booked fighting over our new acquisitions in Belgium. Pinging you for a status update on supply-chain integration. I know we’re really low on materials downstream. Should I be floating my résumé elsewhere?

