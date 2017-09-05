1. Even royals can’t get everything

William and Kate are expecting a 3rd child. The child will be 5th in line to the throne, and last in line for the bathroom in the morning. — 22Minutes (@22_Minutes) September 4, 2017

2. A wife can only wish

Me: Prince William and Kate are having another baby. Wife: So? Me: Maybe we should, too. Wife: Become a prince and we’ll talk. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) September 4, 2017

3. Don’t make us pick favorites

why would kate middleton announce she's pregnant again on Beyoncé's birthday? pretty rude if u ask me — sam (@samswannell) September 4, 2017

4. Can you hear us squealing?

William and Kate are having another baby pic.twitter.com/u6KMviOfyJ — Courtney Schultz (@cschulPR) September 4, 2017

5. Will and Kate have their work cut out

Remember, under UK Law, Will and Kate are required to have one #RoyalBaby for each and every Fast & Furious film produced. — James Martin (@Pundamentalism) September 4, 2017

6. No complaints about more royal babies

swear kate middleton has literally been pregnant for four years straight — harvey (@harvey__daniel) September 4, 2017

7. Cannot contain our excitement

Me waking up to the news that Kate Middleton is pregnant again!! pic.twitter.com/HH1sZAMLHH — Caffeinatedgirlb (@caffeinegirlb) September 4, 2017

8. Is Ellen ever NOT hilarious?

I'M GONNA BE AN AUNT! Or a Godmother. Or whatever my cousin Kate Middleton wants me to be. Congratulations you two. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 4, 2017

9. Possible baby name possibilities

ROYAL BABY ROYAL BABIES ROYAL BABY³ ROYAL BABY: RESURRECTION #royalbaby — THE DUKE OF SURREY (@samwrite) September 4, 2017

10. No joke though

Hey Princess Kate, since you're about to be in maternity wear again, send me all your hand me down dresses? #royalbaby — Angelica Spanos (@AngelicaSpanos) September 4, 2017

11. William, we found some dad joke inspiration

It's upsetting that throughout any of her pregnancies no-one went with my suggestion of KIDdleton for casual headline nicknaming #royalbaby — Philippa Warr (@philippawarr) September 4, 2017

