Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock

Burger King’s Twitter account follows almost 4,000 people. Wendy’s follows upward of a thousand. McDonald’s follows over 14,000. And yet Kentucky Fried Chicken follows…11? (Did you know that none of those fast food chains is the world’s biggest? Find out what is.)

As of press time, the major fried chicken chain has 1.25 million Twitter followers, but they only follow 11 people. But don’t worry, there’s a method to their madness—and it’s hilarious.

If you’ve ever heard or seen a KFC commercial, you’ve probably heard Colonel Sanders boast about KFC’s chicken recipe. KFC’s claim to fame is its delicious yet simple recipe that uses “11 herbs and spices.” (Their recipe is a secret, but you can make delicious restaurant-style fried chicken right in your own kitchen with this recipe.)

Eleven…where have we heard that number before? That’s right. Their recipe uses 11 herbs and spices, so that’s exactly who they follow on Twitter.

Don’t believe us? Well, the 11 people KFC follows on Twitter are: the five former members of the pop group The Spice Girls, and six men named Herb.

Ever since a couple of eagle-eyed Twitter users revealed this hilarious act of punnery to the world, the Internet has been applauding the genius who came up with the idea:

the person that runs the KFC account needs a raise. I don't care how much they make now. GIVE THEM A RAISE. — Samantha O'Pumpkins (@sicklittlejag) October 19, 2017

I don’t know who I’m more impressed with, @KFC for doing it or @edgette22 for noticing it https://t.co/avXAV1EkFm — Chris Espinosa (@cdespinosa) October 20, 2017

Even Wendy’s, who follows their fast-food competitor on Twitter, got in on the action.

Just realized they weren't following back.

Rude.

Good joke though. — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 20, 2017

Whether you think this pun is groan-worthily bad or “finger-lickin’ good,” you can’t deny that it’s a clever marketing ploy. If you haven’t had your fill of bad puns yet, check out some more of our favorites.

[Source: Huffington Post]