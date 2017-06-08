16 Doctor Cartoons That Will Make You Laugh Through the Pain
Laughter truly is the best medicine
New developments (besides your love handles)Harley Schwadron for Reader's Digest
Shark insuranceTeresa Burns Parkhurst for Reader's Digest
Dr. GrammarJoe Di Chiarro for Reader's Digest
Possible side effectsHarley Schwadron for Reader's Digest
A question for the doctorRandy Glasbergen for Reader's Digest
Finally rightJoe Di Chiarro for Reader's Digest
A missing pieceChris Cater for Reader's Digest
Group therapyRick Philips for Reader's Digest
Strained musclePat Byrnes for Reader's Digest
Doctor on callP.C. Vey for Reader's Digest
A joke of little appealChris Weyant for Reader's Digest
Pacemaker 2.0Randy Glasbergen for Reader's Digest
Troubling newsDan Beyer for Reader's Digest
Self therapyMike Shiell for Reader's Digest
Drag and dropNick Downes for Reader's Digest
Help wantedDan Reynolds for Reader's Digest
