16 Doctor Cartoons That Will Make You Laugh Through the Pain

Laughter truly is the best medicine

By

New developments (besides your love handles)

Harley Schwadron for Reader's Digest

Shark insurance

Teresa Burns Parkhurst for Reader's Digest

Dr. Grammar

Joe Di Chiarro for Reader's Digest

Possible side effects

Harley Schwadron for Reader's Digest

A question for the doctor

Randy Glasbergen for Reader's Digest

Finally right

Joe Di Chiarro for Reader's Digest

A missing piece

Chris Cater for Reader's Digest

Group therapy

Rick Philips for Reader's Digest

Strained muscle

Pat Byrnes for Reader's Digest

Doctor on call

P.C. Vey for Reader's Digest

A joke of little appeal

Chris Weyant for Reader's Digest

Pacemaker 2.0

Randy Glasbergen for Reader's Digest

Troubling news

Dan Beyer for Reader's Digest

Self therapy

Mike Shiell for Reader's Digest

Drag and drop

Nick Downes for Reader's Digest

Help wanted

Dan Reynolds for Reader's Digest

