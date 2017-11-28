Movie Mama Lucasfilm Fox Kobal REX Shutterstock/shutterstock You've seen Star Wars more times than George Lucas has. If this sounds like you, share these silly Star Wars jokes with your family.

Fight Club martin bowra/shutterstock You've heard yourself say, "Stop using your wart as a weapon!" Parents of young kids will get a laugh from (and relate to) these hilarious tweets from parents.

Bonding 101 goodluz/shutterstock You get more than a grunt and feel you're having a heart-to-heart. Here's the scientific reason the mother-child bond is so strong.

Creepy Crawlers schankz/shutterstock You've been handed a worm to hold (bonus points if it was dead).

Hockey Home Paolo Bona/shutterstock You know there's a hockey channel, and you actually pay extra for it.

Mind Your Manners aboikis/shutterstock Your idea of good manners is no fart jokes at the table. Here are the etiquette rules every parent should teach their child.

Food for Thought farbled/shutterstock Your fridge contains the holy trinity: bacon, pickles, hot sauce. If you're worried about your son's eating habits, try these yummy-but-healthy snacks.

Dino Queen Eugene Regis/shutterstock You know a stegosaurus from a spinosaurus.

Curious Cups MyImages Micha/shutterstock You've found an athletic cup in every room in the house. And naturally posted photos of them.

Fencing for Beginners

Photobac/shutterstock There's nothing in your house that hasn't at some point been turned into a sword.

Water Wars wk1003mike/shutterstock At 3 a.m. you've butt-planted into toilet water. You'll get a laugh out of these hilarious true parenting stories.

Foolish Games Lenscap Photography/shutterstock You've had at least one Nerf Gun-related ER trip—and couldn't help but say, "See! I told you someone was going to lose an eye!" Here's how to handle some of the trickiest parenting dilemmas.

Take Cover Suzanne Tucker/shutterstock Long before Tiny Houses, your family had a Tiny Couch-Cushion Fort.

Laundry Surprises Ekaterina Minaeva/shutterstock You never know what will spill out of their pockets onto the bottom of your washing machine: Legos! Sunflower seeds! Rabbit turds! Learn at what age it's appropriate to have your kid help with the laundry (and other chores).

Rise and Shine Tomislav Pinter/shutterstock Instead of Matt and Savannah, you wake up to SportsCenter.

Dental Decisions Kimree/shutterstock You consider "some blood, all their teeth" as a sign that no doctor is needed. These are the things all healthy children have in common.

Mix and Match Lano Lan/shutterstock You somehow have 17 water bottles and 12 tops and not a single match.

Night Lights MG PicturesProd/shutterstock You've begun an after-hours call to your pediatrician with, "So, my son just ate a glow stick." These are the things your child's pediatrician won't tell you.

Under Armour Everywhere Ninety percent of the fashion in your house is Under Armour. Learn the 13 things your teenage son wishes you knew.

True Fans AP REX Shutterstock/shutterstock You've spent the equivalent of a car payment for a life-sized sticker of a football player. Learn why you might not want to sign your young son up to play football, no matter how much he loves it.

