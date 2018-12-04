Courtesy of BrainSnack®

In reality, every snowflake has a unique pattern but in this puzzle only one is different. Can you spot it? If you spot it in less than one minute, we bet you can also figure out the differences in these 10 pictures.

Make sure that you look closely at each individual snowflake carefully as well as the colors of the images and the snow falling around them. Which snowflake (1-10) does not belong? One of them is not like the others.

Have you spotted it yet? The snowflake that isn’t like the others is the sixth snowflake. It’s different because the star in the center has six points and all of the other snowflakes’ stars have five points.

We bet you noticed that in no time if your mind is sharp. If it took you a little longer to notice, or you peeked at the answer, you might want to try to spot the snakes camouflaged in these 10 photos.

If you’re up for another challenge see if you can find the animals hidden in these pictures.

Courtesy of Brainsnack®

To test your brain even more, purchase your own copy of Mind Stretchers Volume One. Puzzle editor Allen D. Bragdon keeps you on your toes with over 150 puzzles.