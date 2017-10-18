Can You Spot the Difference in These 10 Pictures?

Get your eyes ready, these are pretty tricky.

By
foodMelvin Vasquez ,RDThink that you're observant enough to spot the subtle differences in pictures? Get your eyes ready because this is tricky. Grab a timer (or move at a leisurely pace) and see how many differences you can find between the two pictures in one minute. The first 10 slides display two pictures side by side. The one on the left is the original picture and the one of the right has been tweaked a little. Keep scrolling until the end to find the answer keys. Up for another challenge? Over 60% of people can't find the turtle in this picture. Can you spot it?

Popcorn Puzzle

Party-mixMelvin Vasquez /ShutterstockThere are seven differences between these two pictures. Can you spot them? Did you know that doing crossword puzzles can actually make you smarter?

Food Frenzy

foodMelvin Vasquez /ShutterstockThere are eight differences between these two pictures. Are your eyes good enough to see them all? The Internet can't figure out how many triangles are in this image. Can you?

Doughnut Differences

doughnutsMelvin Vasquez /ShutterstockThere are seven differences between these two pictures. Can you find them all before wanting to give in to your doughnut craving? These weird brain exercises help you get smarter.

Spa Spectacle

skincareMelvin Vasquez /ShutterstockThere are eight differences between these two pictures. Are you observant enough to see them? Raccoons solved this ancient greek puzzle. We bet you won't be able to.

Traffic TesttrafficMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

There are seven differences in these two pictures. Can you see them? Can you pass the world's shortest IQ test? It's really hard, less than 20 percent of people can.

Vegetable Variation vegetablesMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

There are seven differences in these two pictures. Do you see all of them?

Decorative DifferencestrinketsMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

There are seven differences in these pictures. Does your eye spot them all?

Omelette ObservereggsMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

You have an egg-cellent eye if you can see all seven differences in these two photos.

Lavender LooksflowersMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

There are seven differences between these two pictures. Look closely to see all of them.

Sushi ScramblesushiMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

There are nine differences in these two sushi images. How many can you spot in a minute?

Popcorn Puzzle Answer KeyParty-mixMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

Food Frenzy Answer KeyfoodMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

Donut Differences Answer KeydoughnutsMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

Spa Spectacle Answer KeyskincareMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

Traffic Test Answer KeytrafficMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

Vegetable Variation Answer KeyvegetablesMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

Decorative Differences Answer KeytrinketsMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

Omelette Observer Answer KeyeggsMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

Lavender Looks Answer KeyflowersMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

Sushi Scramble Answer KeysushiMelvin Vasquez /Shutterstock

