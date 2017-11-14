Trophy case TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame is filled with breadwinners. (Check out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio and the other best family travel destinations in every state.)

High society TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe most sophisticated bread is always the upper crust.

Rebel, rebel TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMRadical bakers are always going against the whole grain.

Loose change TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe baker didn't get why the banker always wanted to pump'er nickels.

Crazy times TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe kitchen plans were always going a-rye.

Poor thing TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe chef's assistant asked for a rolling pin, but was told to not be so kneady.

Heavyweight champ TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe boxer ordered his favorite lunch again—a knuckle sandwich.

Such a flirt Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.comCareful when you compliment a chef's hot buns—they might bake it the wrong way!

Tattle tale TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMHis little bro looked scared when he handed him his plate and said, "your toast."

Lovers' quarrel TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COM"You deserve butter," he said and she replied, "You bread my mind."

Rise and shine TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe baker punched and pulled the loaf: "I'll get a rise out of you!"

Tart n' tangy TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMAlways serve sour dough bread with a cutting barb.

Dessert first TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMHer guests loved the cobbler even though it was totally crumb-y!

Stand-up comedy TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COM"Think my jokes are stale?" said the chef. "Wait 'til you get a load of my buns!"

Idle hands TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe loafer was baking a fool of himself, as usual.

Raise your glass TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMAlways give a toast to the best thing since sliced bread! Cheers!

Starstruck TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe actor salivated when he was offered such a juicy roll.

Counter service TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COM"Your order's bready," said the deli worker. "It's the yeast you could do," replied the customer.

Stitch in time TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMDon't sow your wild oats—batch them up in some cookie sew, of course.

Witty banter TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COM"Don't be so crusty," said the chef. "Wheat-ever," thought the sous-chef, as he rolled his pies.

