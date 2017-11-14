20 Bread Puns for the Next Time You Want to Loaf Around
Check out our fresh-baked collection of hot cross puns! All buns intended!
Trophy case
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame is filled with breadwinners. (Check out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio and the other best family travel destinations in every state.)
High society
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe most sophisticated bread is always the upper crust.
Here's how to get better at writing puns, from a competitive punner.
Rebel, rebel
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMRadical bakers are always going against the whole grain. (Here are 30 ways to get more fiber in your diet.)
Loose change
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe baker didn't get why the banker always wanted to pump'er nickels. (Don't miss the carbs you should never cut from your diet.)
Crazy times
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe kitchen plans were always going a-rye. (Check out this chef's advice for making the perfect Reuben sandwich.)
Poor thing
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe chef's assistant asked for a rolling pin, but was told to not be so kneady.
Heavyweight champ
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe boxer ordered his favorite lunch again—a knuckle sandwich. (Don't miss these 20 recipes for outrageous ice cream sandwiches.)
Such a flirt
Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.comCareful when you compliment a chef's hot buns—they might bake it the wrong way!
Tattle tale
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMHis little bro looked scared when he handed him his plate and said, "your toast." (Don't miss these unique school lunches for the kid who hates sandwiches.)
Lovers' quarrel
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COM"You deserve butter," he said and she replied, "You bread my mind." (Check out these easy romantic dates you can plan in five minutes.)
Rise and shine
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe baker punched and pulled the loaf: "I'll get a rise out of you!" (Read about the psychology behind why baking for others makes them feel so good.)
Tart n' tangy
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMAlways serve sour dough bread with a cutting barb. (Don't miss the science that proves sarcasm makes you smarter.)
Dessert first
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMHer guests loved the cobbler even though it was totally crumb-y! (Here are the treats you should never bring to a bake sale.)
Stand-up comedy
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COM"Think my jokes are stale?" said the chef. "Wait 'til you get a load of my buns!"
Idle hands
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe loafer was baking a fool of himself, as usual.
Raise your glass
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMAlways give a toast to the best thing since sliced bread! Cheers! Here's how to make a perfect toast, according to science.
Starstruck
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMThe actor salivated when he was offered such a juicy roll.
Counter service
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COM"Your order's bready," said the deli worker. "It's the yeast you could do," replied the customer.
Stitch in time
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COMDon't sow your wild oats—batch them up in some cookie sew, of course. (Don't miss these 12 must-have home ec skills.)
Witty banter
TATIANA AYAZO /RD.COM"Don't be so crusty," said the chef. "Wheat-ever," thought the sous-chef, as he rolled his pies.
