Grow beautiful hair with garlic. iStock/Manuel Faba Ortega Garlic could end your hair loss problems because of its high levels of allicin, a sulfur compound similar to that found in onions, which were found to effectively treat hair loss. (These are the 7 reasons your hair might be falling out.) Rub sliced cloves of garlic on your scalp, squeezing as you go for the most benefit. You can also infuse oil with garlic and massage it into your scalp.

Garlic clears acne. iStock/PeopleImages It might not be a main ingredient in your drugstore acne medication, but garlic makes a great natural remedy to banish unsightly blemishes. Its antioxidants kill bacteria, so rub a sliced clove of garlic on the pimple for an effective topical treatment. Don't miss these 13 surprising home remedies for acne.

Garlic prevents and treats colds. iStock/OJO_Images Packed with antioxidants, a daily dose of garlic in your recipes could benefit your immune system. (These are the things doctors and nurses to do stop a cold in its tracks.) If a cold does sneak by, try sipping garlic tea: steep chopped or minced garlic in hot water for several minutes, then strain and drink. You can add a bit of honey or ginger to improve the taste.

Soothe psoriasis with garlic. iStock/PeopleImages One of the most surprising garlic benefits is that it can improve your skin. Since garlic has proven anti-inflammatory properties, it could be useful in relieving uncomfortable psoriasis outbreaks. Try rubbing a little garlic oil on the affected area for smooth, rash-free skin. These are 10 home remedies for eczema and psoriasis.

Control your weight with garlic. iStock/ShotShare Garlic could help you control your weight, according to nutritionist Cynthia Sass, who cites a study that showed mice eating a garlic-rich diet reduced their weight and fat stores. (Heres more ways to lose weight without a lick of exercise.) To take advantage of this benefit, try to cook with garlic daily.

Remove a splinter with garlic. iStock/Leonardo Patrizi Placing a slice of garlic over the sliver and covering it with a bandage or duct tape has been a folk cure for years. As natural remedies gain in popularity, current bloggers swear this one works.

Treat athlete's foot with garlic. iStock/Flemming Hansen With its anti-fungal properties, some people swear that a benefit of garlic is its ability to relieve itchy athlete's foot. Soak your feet in a bath of warm water and crushed garlic.

Keep away mosquitoes with garlic. iStock/PitiyaO Scientists aren't sure why, but mosquitoes don't seem to like garlic. One study in India found that people who rubbed a garlicky concoction on their arms and legs weren't bothered by the pesky buggers. On the other hand, here's why certain people attract mosquitoes. Make a solution of garlic oil, petroleum jelly, and beeswax for a natural repellant or place cloves of garlic nearby.

Garlic conquers cold sores. iStock/LuminaStock A popular cold sore home remedy involves holding a bit of crushed garlic directly on the cold sore; its natural anti-inflammatory properties could help reduce pain and swelling. Garlic supplements may also speed up the healing process, according to ecosalon.com

Garlic works as a natural glue. iStock/deyangeorgiev Garlic benefits your body as well as your life. Have you ever noticed how sticky your fingers get after chopping garlic? That natural adhesive quality is why some people use garlic to fix hairline cracks in glass. Crush some cloves and rub the juice on the crack, wiping away any excess.

De-ice your sidewalk with garlic. iStock/ShulteProductions A town in Iowa used donated garlic salt to remove ice from roadways. Next time you stumble on old garlic salt in the back of your spice cabinet, save it for an icy walkway. While you're at it, here's how to clean snow from your car quickly.

Protect plants with garlic. iStock/PeopleImages Garden pests don't like garlic, so make a natural pesticide using garlic, mineral oil, water, and liquid soap. Pour into a spray bottle and mist your plants to keep away destructive critters.

