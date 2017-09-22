This Is Why You Always Get Acne When the Weather Cools Down

gpointstudio/Shutterstock

Finally—the sweat-soaked season of summer is gone, and we can finally usher in the festivities of fall! Tis the season for thickly knit sweaters, yummy beverages, and all the pumpkin-spiced goodies we can eat. The one down side of the autumnal climate? Unexplained acne breakouts.

Don’t worry, it’s not your imagination; your acne really does get worse as the weather cools down. As Brit+Co explains it, you have the season to thank for your bad breakouts. (If it’s not the right time of year, it might be one of these sneaky reasons you’re having an acne breakout.)

Cold temperatures, harsh winds, and low humidity causes your skin to dry out, according to Brit+Co and their partner Alba Botanica®. But your skin doesn’t get the message, apparently, because it keeps producing acne-causing oil, trapping dehydrated, dead skin cells and bacteria underneath your skin. It’s the perfect recipe for a brand new breakout. The acne doesn’t have to be on your face, either; here’s what acne on every part of your body is trying to tell you.

So, what can you do to banish the blackheads once and for all? Experts recommend using an exfoliating scrub to remove dead skin and dirt, and pairing it with a moisturizer to protect your face against the harsh, dry winter air. You can also try one of these surprising home remedies for acne. With a few simple steps, you’ll be on your way to glowing, clear complexion all season long. (Until you need to stop summer breakouts, that is.)