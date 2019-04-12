America’s Best-Selling Concealer Has Over 5,000 Reviews—and It’s Only $8

JAYANNPO/Shutterstock

Even on the most low-key makeup days, an anti-age concealer is a must-have for covering up those dark circles and making you look instantly more awake. With such an important part of your beauty arsenal, you want to make sure you pick something that really does the job. Luckily, there’s no need to shell out for an expensive brand name when a best-selling, highly rated option costs you less than ten bucks.

Enter Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer, which has been taking the beauty world by storm ever since it hit the market in 2011. It was said to be the top-selling concealer from February 2017 to February 2018 among both drugstore brands and high-end brands, so it should be on your radar, along with these 60 bestselling drugstore beauty products.

via amazon.com

As its name suggests, this anti-age concealer doesn’t just cover up dark circles—it could also take years off your appearance. Instant Age Rewind uses an active ingredient called Haloxyl to lighten (not just cover) undereye circles, plus make the skin firmer to reduce puffiness. The Age Rewind Eraser also contains goji berries, which are said to protect the skin from UV damage and free radicals. The skin-improving formula hasn’t changed in eight years, and they’re delivered through a built-in spongy applicator that blends better than your finger ever could. Best of all? This anti-age concealer will only set you back $8.

And you don’t just have to rely on the label for proof—if more than 5,000 Amazon reviews are anything to go by, this four-star product follows through on its promises. “I am 67 years old, have tried them all and I wouldn’t go out without applying this concealer,” says one reviewer. “It blends nicely with my foundation and has never caked.” If you know the struggle of keeping makeup from settling into fine lines, make sure you’re avoiding the 12 makeup mistakes that seriously age your face.

It might be marketed as an anti-age concealer, but the younger crowd seems to have found success, too, with one 30-year-old reviewer raving, “This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high-end brand concealers. It’s full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy.”

Ready to give it a try? Pick it up from Amazon or CVS—and while you’re there, try out these 20 drugstore beauty products dermatologists swear by.

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.