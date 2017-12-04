Rupert Hartley/REX/Shutterstock

Move over, Kate—there’s another royal beauty icon in town. Between appearing on the TV show Suits, blogging about food and fashion, and advocating for women at the UN, it’s safe to say that Meghan Markle’s agenda makes her a frequent patron of harsh, dry airplane cabins. And now that she is engaged to Prince Harry, we’re willing to bet her jet-setting will soon reach an entirely new level.

So, this begs the question: With such a jam-packed travel schedule, how does Meghan keep her complexion so smooth and shining? We all know what traveling on an airplane does to our bodies, after all.

Thanks to a little digging by Southern Living, an interview with Allure might reveal Meghan’s secret. The soon-to-be duchess dished on her show, her blog, and her top beauty dos and don’ts for the magazine. As for her one must-have travel product? It’s tea tree oil, she confessed.

“The one thing that I cannot live without when I’m traveling is a small container of tea tree oil,” Meghan said. “It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all.”

What is tea tree oil, anyway? It’s an essential oil that does double duty as a disinfectant, according to WebMD. Not only does it fend off unwanted germs, but it’s also great to have on hand as a quick spot treatment for acne flare-ups. You can also rub a bit of tea tree oil under your nostrils to protect your sinuses from airplane germs, or apply it to a small cut or bug bite as a soothing antiseptic. Learn more beauty tricks to care for your skin on an airplane.

Plus, this essential addition to your carry-on won’t break the bank; a TSA-friendly bottle of pure tea tree oil costs about $7 on Amazon. So before you take off on your next big vacation, make sure to pack this do-it-all travel product—and follow these tips for packing beauty products on your carry-on while you’re at it. Trust us, your skin (and body!) will thank you.

[Source: Southern Living; WebMD]