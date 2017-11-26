Universal highlighter Courtesy Camara Aunique, via danessamyricksbeauty.com"My secret weapon beauty product is Danessa Myricks Illuminating Veil Creme Highlighters. I love it because it's multi-functional and is gorgeous on every woman. You can mix it with foundation for an opulent glow, or you can use it alone to highlight your collarbone, legs, and arms." —Camara Aunique, makeup artist and mastermind behind some of your favorite beauty looks on celebs including Yvonne Orji, June Ambrose, and Chloe X Halle.

Shimmering moisturizer Courtesy Kasey Adam Spickard of Face by Kase, via sephora.com"The key to amazing makeup is high quality skin prep. My beauty secret weapon is Shisedo White Lucent All Day Brightener with SPF 23. These days, everyone is after glowing, luminous skin with—and without—makeup. Shiseido's luminizing brightener does just that! I apply this on all my clients before I apply foundation. The moisturizer gives the skin a subtle opalescent, shimmering quality. Even under foundation, that radiance shines through and catches the light, giving you a refreshed, glowing look. Everyone will wonder how you got such a gorgeous glow without being able to put their finger on it. Not to mention, it is has SPF so your skin is protected." —Kasey Spickard, makeup artist who has worked with influencers including Deepica Mutyala and Nitika Chopra. (Check out these other secrets for naturally glowing skin.)

Radiance in a jar Courtesy Jamie Greenberg, via chudaskincare.com"CHUDA Hydrating Healing Cream is the real deal, and I use it on all my clients to help them look radiant on the red carpet. Seriously, I use it every day. It's magical!" Jamie Greenberg, makeup artist who has worked with Alicia Silverstone, Kaley Cuoco, and Gina Torres

Dark circle buster Courtesy Min Min Ma, via skin1.com"My clients (women and men) love the G.M. Collin Instant Radiance Anti-Aging Eye Patches, and I totally agree. The patches help to reduce puffiness and darkness under the eyes in less than 15 minutes. They're great in the morning or as a pick-me-up throughout the day. I also use them when doing a smokey eye look to catch eye shadow droplets." —Min Min Ma, makeup artist to the stars, including Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky. Learn the nine surprising causes of dark under eye circles.

Perfect powder Courtesy Katey Denno, via janeiredale.com"I'm not typically a fan of powder foundation, but Jane Iredale's PurePressed formula is the exception. This very finely milled, sheer-but-buildable powder is easy-to-apply and blend and transport. Plus the full-color shade range is fantastic." —Katey Denno, celebrity makeup artist and green beauty expert who recently made up Amber Heard and Natasha Lyonne told Coveteur. Try these other natural beauty picks.

Eyeliner that lasts Courtesy Quinn Murphy, via inglotusa.com"I love the Inglot Liquid Eyeliner in the pot. It is very black and has great 'slip', so it's easy to work with and feather out to a fine point. And once it sets, it lasts a very long time without transferring." —Quinn Murphy, makeup artist whose celebrity clients include Mariah Carey, Anne Hathaway, and America Ferrera. All eyeliner addicts need to know these genius eyeliner hacks.

Fake awake makeup Courtesy Kyriaki Savrani, via traciemartyn.com "Tracie Martyn Face Resculpting Cream moisturizes deeply and always makes my skin look like I slept for hours. It's the best moisturizer, and I also use it as an eye cream. And, I love Shiseido's Future Solution LX Ultimate Regenerating Serum. Every time I sleep with this night serum on, I wake up flawless. It's truly a miraculous product!" —Kyraiki Savrani, makeup artist who has worked with some of the biggest celebrities like Kate Moss and Taylor Swift. Here are more overnight beauty products that will help you wake up to gorgeous skin.

All over concealer Courtesy Mary Irwin, via sephora.com"I'm going to have to say the Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer.This incredibly pigmented concealer has a little learning curve, but once you master it, you can do anything. A pea-sized amount can give you full coverage for your entire face, or you can mix it with your favorite moisturizer for a sheer tint. It's my secret weapon!" —Mary Irwin, makeup artist whose work has appeared in Elle Argentina and Glamour

Smooth canvas Courtesy Carlina Zacariasvia, dermstore.com"My secret weapon beauty product is a great cream for your face—like Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentre or Nivea Moisturizing Cream. Skin care is really important and will make applying your makeup a little easier. There will be less to correct and a smoother canvas. My secret weapon beauty tool would definitely be the Beauty Blender because it helps you blend the liquid foundation for a flawless, smoother, more natural finish." —Carlina Zacarias, makeup artist who has worked with Mexican singer Victoria La Mala. Find out more must-have skin-care miracles.