Learn the right way to apply highlighter popcorner/Shutterstock Forget going under the knife for a brow lift and instead use a cream highlighter like Forget going under the knife for a brow lift and instead use a cream highlighter like Thrive Causemetics Brilliant Eye Brightener to elicit the faux effect. The pen can be applied just below the brow line from the inner corner to the tail to achieve the illusion of a more lifted eye area . Use the same method at the tops of your cheekbones to sculpt them or along the bridge of the nose for definition.

Swap your black mascara for blue Subbotina Anna/Shutterstock Though it may sound like a tip from a '70s disco queen, using blue mascara will actually give you a modern and fresh boost. "Blue mascara is a soft alternative to black, and the blue hue makes the whites of your eyes appear whiter," says Ciucci. Though it may sound like a tip from a '70s disco queen, using blue mascara will actually give you a modern and fresh boost. "Blue mascara is a soft alternative to black, and the blue hue makes the whites of your eyes appear whiter," says Ciucci. Use these pro tips to make your eyes look bigger using makeup

File your nails into an almond shape marigo20/Shutterstock Ask for an almond shape next time you hit the nail salon. Why? "It's delicate, it's soft, and it makes hands appear more youthful, especially when painted a flesh tone instead of your traditional sheer pink or French manicure," says Ask for an almond shape next time you hit the nail salon. Why? "It's delicate, it's soft, and it makes hands appear more youthful, especially when painted a flesh tone instead of your traditional sheer pink or French manicure," says Jenna Hipp , clean beauty expert and celebrity nail stylist who has worked with Emma Roberts and Michelle Williams. To avoid a shape that's too narrow or too pointy, use a real almond as your guide. Here's what your nail polish color says about your personality

Look for age-defying ingredients EKramar/Shutterstock "Reducing the appearance of age spots on your hands can be much easier, and more natural than you think" says Hipp, adding that the tools required can usually be found in your kitchen. "Simply create a paste using baking soda mixed with the juice of potatoes, onions, and/or apple cider vinegar," she instructs. Apply the potion to problem areas and leave on for 10 to 15 minutes like a mask. The power combo contains natural lightening agents that can infuse brightness within days. Continue the treatment every day for a week and then for maintenance as needed. Check out these other "Reducing the appearance of age spots on your hands can be much easier, and more natural than you think" says Hipp, adding that the tools required can usually be found in your kitchen. "Simply create a paste using baking soda mixed with the juice of potatoes, onions, and/or apple cider vinegar," she instructs. Apply the potion to problem areas and leave on for 10 to 15 minutes like a mask. The power combo contains natural lightening agents that can infuse brightness within days. Continue the treatment every day for a week and then for maintenance as needed. Check out these other homemade skin-care treatments approved by dermatologists

Tap your stylist for a fresh chop MilanMarkovic78/Shutterstock There are many There are many hairstyle mistakes that can age you, so you'll want to ask your stylist for a youthful cut. "I recommend bangs for straight hair," says Orlando Pita , celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow. "They can help to hide forehead wrinkles and there's just something youthful about bangs," he continues. Working with waves? Layers around your face is the way to go since the cut creates movement and makes hair look thicker. Here's what your hairstylist is secretly thinking (but won't say to your face).

