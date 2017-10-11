7 Super-Simple Beauty Tricks That Will Make You Look Years Younger
Want to take a few years off your complexion? Luckily, it just takes a few simple tweaks to your beauty routine.
Use a makeup primerJAYANNPO/ShutterstockThis is perhaps the number-one tip for younger-looking skin: Before you even think about applying foundation, lay a base of primer. "There are several different types of primers that can boost a youthful glow," says pro makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci. Tinted primers like Laura Geller Spackle Tinted Under Make-Up Primer can color-correct and even skin tone. "Silicone primers will fill in fine lines and imperfections, smoothing skin's texture," she adds. We're also fans of Paula's Choice Resist Smoothing Primer Serum with SPF 30 because it prevents sun damage even as it smooths and softens skin. If the overall vibe of your complexion is the issue, seek out reparative formulas that have ingredients like vitamins A, C, and/or E listed on the label to enhance the skin care aspects of the product.
Learn the right way to apply highlighterpopcorner/ShutterstockForget going under the knife for a brow lift and instead use a cream highlighter like Thrive Causemetics Brilliant Eye Brightener to elicit the faux effect. The pen can be applied just below the brow line from the inner corner to the tail to achieve the illusion of a more lifted eye area. Use the same method at the tops of your cheekbones to sculpt them or along the bridge of the nose for definition.
Swap your black mascara for blueSubbotina Anna/ShutterstockThough it may sound like a tip from a '70s disco queen, using blue mascara will actually give you a modern and fresh boost. "Blue mascara is a soft alternative to black, and the blue hue makes the whites of your eyes appear whiter," says Ciucci. Use these pro tips to make your eyes look bigger using makeup.
File your nails into an almond shapemarigo20/ShutterstockAsk for an almond shape next time you hit the nail salon. Why? "It's delicate, it's soft, and it makes hands appear more youthful, especially when painted a flesh tone instead of your traditional sheer pink or French manicure," says Jenna Hipp, clean beauty expert and celebrity nail stylist who has worked with Emma Roberts and Michelle Williams. To avoid a shape that's too narrow or too pointy, use a real almond as your guide. Here's what your nail polish color says about your personality.
Look for age-defying ingredientsEKramar/Shutterstock"Reducing the appearance of age spots on your hands can be much easier, and more natural than you think" says Hipp, adding that the tools required can usually be found in your kitchen. "Simply create a paste using baking soda mixed with the juice of potatoes, onions, and/or apple cider vinegar," she instructs. Apply the potion to problem areas and leave on for 10 to 15 minutes like a mask. The power combo contains natural lightening agents that can infuse brightness within days. Continue the treatment every day for a week and then for maintenance as needed. Check out these other homemade skin-care treatments approved by dermatologists.
Tap your stylist for a fresh chopMilanMarkovic78/ShutterstockThere are many hairstyle mistakes that can age you, so you'll want to ask your stylist for a youthful cut. "I recommend bangs for straight hair," says Orlando Pita, celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow. "They can help to hide forehead wrinkles and there's just something youthful about bangs," he continues. Working with waves? Layers around your face is the way to go since the cut creates movement and makes hair look thicker. Here's what your hairstylist is secretly thinking (but won't say to your face).
Boost shinepuhhha/ShutterstockAdd a soft sheen to silver strands with a purple-based treatment product like Orlando Pita's Play Ampli-Tint Color Depositing Conditioner in Purple. "It helps to combat brassiness which can age the hair," Pita says. Or, add shine to any hair color with a dry hair oil (the regular varieties can be a bit greasy). Make sure the label clearly states "dry oil" like that found on Dove's Dry Oil, Pure Care Nourishing Hair Treatment. Use three to four pumps from mid length to ends. These are daily habits of people who look and act younger than their age.
