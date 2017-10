The best facial moisturizers are specialized imagehub/Shutterstock Whether your skin is oily, overly dry, sensitive, acne-prone, all of the above, or even none of the above, choosing the best facial moisturizer for your complexion can make a big difference in the look and feel of your skin. That is, as long as you Whether your skin is oily, overly dry, sensitive, acne-prone, all of the above, or even none of the above, choosing the best facial moisturizer for your complexion can make a big difference in the look and feel of your skin. That is, as long as you moisturize the right way . A moisturizer's main task is to hold water in the skin's outermost layer. Many moisturizers contain some combination of humectants (such as glycerin, urea, and hyaluronic acid) to attract water; emollients (including lipids, ceramides, mineral oil, and lanolin) to soften skin, and occlusives (such as petroleum jelly and cocoa butter) to create a protective layer that locks the moisture in—here's exactly how all those ingredients work . Some formulas also have sunscreen or tinting agents. They can come as creams, lotions, gels, ointments, oils and/or serums, all available at drug stores, departments stores, and doctors' offices . When paired with the correct skin type, moisturizers can prevent and treat dry skin, protect sensitive skin, and possibly even improve skin texture and tone. Here's how to find the right product for you.

Best moisturizer for normal skin via vaseline.com, Shutterstock If you have normal skin, i.e. skin that's not too dry or oily, consider yourself lucky. Almost any product can be used on your face, according to If you have normal skin, i.e. skin that's not too dry or oily, consider yourself lucky. Almost any product can be used on your face, according to Joshua Zeichner, MD , Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. In fact, your skin is so easy to care for, that you can likely get away with borrowing your body moisturizer out of the shower, he says. For example, Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair Unscented Lotion is "strong enough for your body, but gentle enough for your face." For extra care, add these skincare tips dermatologists follow themselves to your moisturizing routine.

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad