AbElena/ShutterstockWhile red bras are undeniably trademarked as a sexual staple, they’re not exactly the first thing you reach for if you’re wearing a white top that day. You’d probably opt for one of the other nine types of bras every woman needs. However, you might want to go retrieve those scarlet hues from the reaches of your lingerie drawer—It’s been proven that the crimson isn’t just ideal for Valentine’s Day.

It may be instinctual to reach for like colors when pairing underwear; after all, a white bra with a white shirt just seems like the logical match. Unfortunately, you may soon find out that this will essentially turn your boobs into a coloring book outline. Of course, you can always turn to the trusty nude, but a frumpy skin-tone bra doesn’t exactly scream sexy.

Well, here’s a fashion tip that just may blow your mind: Red bras won’t show underneath a white shirt.

We were indeed skeptical at first, but upon experimentation, were shocked at how well the red bra blended in seamlessly. Despite their eye-catching hue, they work just as well as flesh-toned bras in achieving that camouflaged look. While it may be hard to believe, the science is actually rather simple. Adrienne Coleon Gaskell of the French lingerie house Simone Perele tells Bare Necessities, “Skin has red undertones, so red bras often blend fairly well under a white shirt.”

While people everywhere have since attested to this glorious color combo, it does come with a slight catch. There is a significant difference between a red bra and a pink bra, so watch out for subtle undertones. Having pinkish or purple tints in the red will make the color show. To make this trick effective, look for a bra that’s a solid, deep red (closer to burgundy) and avoid fuchsia or hot pink tones.

If you still don’t believe us, we won’t complain if you run to your closet and and try this trick out yourself. If you don’t have a red bra in your lingerie collection and want one stat in light of this news, check out these crimson bras that should pass the T-shirt test.

