Daily: Vitamin C serum via dermstore.comNow is the time to buckle down and get serious about your skin-care regimen. For a radiant, even complexion, Dr. Schwartz recommends applying SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic with vitamin C and E and ferulic acid. "These are powerful topical antioxidants that work together to deliver the youthful, glowing look that every bride wants before the wedding." Other pro picks include artnaturals Vitamin C Serum and Sunday Riley C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum. Did you know slathering on a vitamin C in the morning can also protect against free radical assault during the day?

One month out: Radiesse for hands via realself.comYour hands will be on display on your special day. And getting a pre-wedding mani is a no-brainer, for some brides that's not enough. "Your hands probably give away your age more than any other body part," says David Shafer, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Shafer Plastic Surgery. Radiesse is the first and only FDA-approved treatment used to restore volume in hands. "The injections take just a few minutes and the results are fully visible within two weeks." Here are nine other ways to make your hands look younger.

One month out: Halo laser treatment via realself.comWant baby-soft skin on your big day? Celebs, surgeons, and brides-to-be are buzzing about Halo, a hybrid fractional laser that combines two wavelengths to reverse major damage with minimal downtime. "It uses both ablative and non-ablative pulse to target both deep and superficial layers of the skin. A single treatment can improve fine lines, brown spots, texture, and tone," explains Mark H. Schwartz, MD, FACS, board-certified plastic surgeon and Clinical Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College. Learn more about the benefits of laser treatments.

Three weeks out: Botox Nikolay Litov/shutterstockWedding planning can be stressful, but you certainly don't want your face to show it. (Stress isn't the only cause of lines. This is what dermatologists wish you knew about wrinkles.) Once the skin is completely healed from the laser—which is typically under a week, according to Dr. Schwartz—he suggests Botox to treat the glabellar creases (aka worry lines), crow's feet, and forehead lines. "The key to a successful pre-wedding treatment is using conservative amounts of Botox. You'll see results in three to four days and can always book a follow-up visit in needed." Before you go under the needle, here's what you need to know about Botox.

Three weeks out: Chemical peel via beautyrx.comConsider a mild in-office peel at the three-week mark. It's important to note that chemical peels come in different strengths—from more superficial glycolic acid peels to deeper phenol peels. Depending on the type you get, you will experience varying degrees redness and swelling, which can last up to 14 days. "After the initial recovery phase, skin will look smoother, brighter, and more even," says Dr. Shaffer. If you don't have time to get to the doctor, there are at-home alternatives. Just keep in mind that at-home peels aren't as strong as their in-office counterparts, so it's essential to follow instructions specifically and continue regular use to achieve desired results. Try: BeautyRx Starter Kit or Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Medi–Spa Peel.

Two weeks out: Eye cream via amazon.comStress and lack of sleep can cause dark circles. Starting at least two weeks in advance of your wedding date, Dr. Shaffer suggests using a cream or serum specifically formulated for the delicate eye area. Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Anti-Puff Eye Roller features a refreshing gel formula that's infused with vitamin C, mint, and caffeine as well as a roll-on applicator that helps de-puff and promote circulation. Sonya Dakar Eyeposuction stars an apple stem cells complex that helps flush out toxins, while fighting dark circles, bags, and puffiness. Lumiere Bio-Restorative Eye Cream With PSP contains caffeine, bisabolol, and hyaluronic acid to firm and hydrate. Self-conscious about your eye area? These magical makeup tricks make dark circles disappear.

One week out: HydraFacial via realself.comTo make sure your skin is photo-ready when your special day arrives, Dr. Shaffer recommends a HydraFacial session a week prior. This non-invasive facial marries clinical exfoliation, hydration, and antioxidant protection. "Imagine gentle suction removing dead cells, while antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and peptides drench your skin." And there's no discomfort or downtime, so it's perfect for a pre-wedding pick-me-up (and so are these DIY facial treatments).