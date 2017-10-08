Attack the puff

puhhha/ShutterstockWake up with bags under your eyes? Apply a cream containing caffeine, which will help constrict the blood vessels and reduce swelling. Or go old-school, as Dr. Geraghty does: "I slap on a cool compress for 3 to 5 minutes—grandma's bag-of-frozen-peas trick, or I steal my husband's gel eye mask that we store in the freezer." To prevent puffiness, Dr. Geraghty sleeps on more than one pillow to help drain excess fluids that can make eyes puffy ("gravity works in my favor!"). Here are more ways to calm puffy eyes.