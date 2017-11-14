If you’re looking for a free facial…

Courtesy skin laundrySkin Laundry, which has 12 locations in four states, offers a free 15-minute laser and light facial for first-time costumers. The two-step facial uses a YAG laser to penetrate 2.5 millimeters below the skin’s surface for vanquishing dirt, dead skin cells, debris, excess oil and bacteria. While the laser cleans the skin, it also reduces hyperpigmentation, which causes redness, and boosts collagen, which smooths and tightens the skin. After, the IPL Light system treats sun spots and kills acne-causing bacteria for brightened and cleaned skin. It’s one of eight ways to get rid of acne once and for all—and it’s free. The next time, though, the facial costs $65.

If you want to get glowing skin during your lunch break…

Courtesy beautyrx by dr. schultzConsider getting a peel, which will also help prevent and treat wrinkles. In 15 minutes, your skin will absolutely glow from a stop at BeautyRx’s Peel Bar at Blushington Makeup & Lounge, with locations in New York City, Texas, and California. While your skin is prepped with a toner and then painted with Dr. Neal Schultz’s Tetrafoliant 30 percent peel, you can sip on a complimentary glass of wine or bubbly. After two short minutes, the peel—which costs $50, a major savings from the regular $225 at Schultz’s Upper East Side office in NYC—is removed and topped with his Nourishing Moisture Cream.

If you want a deep cleansing facial…

Head to your nearest Ulta for Dermalogica’s Deep Pore Cleanse FaceFits treatment. For $10, a technician performs Face Mapping and assesses your unique skin type before performing the facial using a double cleansing technique followed by exfoliating and hydrating products. You’ll leave with Dermalogica’s Skin Smoothing Cream and Skinperfect Primer SPF30 applied for a flawless finish, along with a complete “Skin Fitness Plan” prescription.

If you want bang for your buck…

via msccollege.eduHead to the Minnesota School of Cosmetology in Plymouth or Woodbury, where a stress relief facial costs $20 and a custom spa facial is $30. Because the service is conducted by a student (under supervision), the high-quality facials are cheaper than most spas. Even better, seniors receive 20 percent off on all services, with the exception of package prices. Check out nine other services seniors didn’t know they could get for free or discounted.

If you want your skin to feel refreshed…

Chicago-based Tasty Facial Bar offers its 30-minute, $59 cleansing facial at a discount of $20 off for first-time clients. At $39 for a facial that cleanses, exfoliates, steams and moisturizes, you can splurge for an added extraction ($20). If you don’t need a professional to tell you what specific skincare problem ails you, try one of these DIY face masks.

If you want a last-minute glow…

Pop into your nearest Sephora and see if the cosmetics store offers one of two free 15-minute mini facials, the Mask & Moisturize or the Peel & Perfect. While you can make an appointment online, walk-ins are welcome. If you’re looking for other services on a tight timeline, check out these 6 incredible beauty salons and lounges.

If you’re a Groupon junkie…

Los Angeles is a city filled with people chasing youth, which makes a professional facial under $50 hard to find. Groupon, the discount marketplace, is one of eight savvy ways to save big when you shop online. The site has great deals for Los Angeles residents, as well as the rest of the country. CBD Spa at Vortex Advanced Esthetics Spa has a 56 percent discount for one infusion facial; normally $95, the Groupon deal will only cost you $42 (before the tip, which should always be applied to the full-price service).

If your skin is congested…

Head to New York City’s Lower East Side’s Seasons Spa for a budget-friendly facial, which focuses on cleaning pores and removing whiteheads and blackheads. The facial ($50) includes a cooling mint mask—an ingredient known for its cooling properties—that helps prevent redness. For frequent guests, a membership will lower the cost of this 60-minute facial from $50 to $45.

If you’re looking to help your teen get clearer skin…

Urban Euphoria, a salon and spa in Greenwood, Indiana, offers education and guidance to teens 17 and younger through every step of the facial. The 25-minute, $30 facial breaks down the basics of cleansing and moisturizing. Meanwhile, you can treat yourself to a vitamin C anti-aging facial ($50), which fights against free radicals, sun exposure, and biological aging, in the same time frame.

If you’re looking for customization…

via mezzalunadayspa.comMezzaluna Day Spa, located in Bergen County, New Jersey, offers a $50 customized facial. Within 30 minutes, you can fight signs of aging, prevent acne, and improve your skin’s texture with a specially designed treatment plan.

If one too many people tell you that you look tired…

Face. Brow & Beauty Bar in downtown Miami will brighten up your skin with a mini facial ($40), so even if you are tired, you’ll be home in no time. “The mini facial quickly targets skin ailments for those who are tight on time but need a moment to themselves,” according to the website, which promises a “glow on the go!”

If you want targeted treatment…

Luxury beauty retailer and spa Bluemercury, which has about 140 locations across the country, is a great spot to get a variety of treatments for less than $50. Its eye-zone treatment is only $30, while a glycolic peel clocks in at $35; the same goes for a Vitamin C treatment, also $35. A vitamin oxygen blast treatment is the most expensive, but at $45 still falls $5 short of $50. Most of these treatments will also help avoid that dreaded winter pallor.

If you want an enzyme treatment…

This Kansas City spa offers the works to its customers. Facial Bar has a 30-minute, $50 facial called “The Works” that cleanses and adds one to two enzyme- and/or acid-applications. The esthetician will also add a treatment serum cocktail and mask before finishing the service with SPF-infused moisturizer, the most important part about leaving the house every morning. Not wearing sunscreen, even on cloudy days, is one of the biggest mistakes you may not know you’re making when it comes to protecting your skin.

If your skin looks ashy…

Beauty Spa by Amy, located in Lexington, Massachusetts, offers microdermabrasion services for $49. This crucial skincare service exfoliates all the dead skin piling on your face, revealing smoother skin underneath. It also helps products like squalane oil penetrate deeper into the skin.

If you have back acne…

Oftentimes, the skin you can’t see gets little attention. In2u Beauty Bar in Miami offers a $50 back facial service to help treat ingrown hairs and acne-prone skin. Added bonus: The beauty bar also uses products that are completely organic, vegan, andgluten-freee. If you’re looking to make the switch to all-natural products, here are the 11 most effective natural beauty products you can buy.