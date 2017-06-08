6 Delicious Fall Recipes for a Glowing Skin Complexion
We challenged skin-savvy foodies to curate their best fall recipes for glowing skin using complexion-friendly, seasonal finds like apples, pumpkin, and cinnamon. From mouth-watering smoothies to super-simple salmon bites, these are the healthy beauty recipes you'll want to add to your fall meal rotation.
Endless Summer Glow SmoothieCourtesy Lissana Wallece, gourmandesante.comThis tasty smoothie from Sylwia Wiesenberg, wellness expert and founder of DOPE Naturally, has multiple skin-loving fruits and veggies. "Rich in lycopene, tomatoes are an anti-aging fruit; they're full of vitamin A for ageless skin," she says adding that they also contain plenty of vitamin K, which is anti-inflammatory. "Peppers are great for blood circulation and digestion promoting faster blood flow and detox naturally for glowing skin. Watermelon seeds contain amino acids for toned skin and muscles," Wiesenberg continues. Here are some other healthy smoothie ideas. Ingredients:
- 3 - 5 medium size heirloom tomatoes (in winter vine tomatoes)
- 1 cup watermelon chunks
- 1 peach, plum, or pear
- A handful of mixed herbs like cilantro, basil, watercress, mint
- A touch of red spicy pepper
- A touch of sea salt
- A handful of sprouted watermelon seeds or pumpkin seeds for crunch and texture
Baked Apple Pie SlicesCourtesy Lissana Wallece, gourmandesante.comBrooke Alpert, nutritionist, RD, and author of The Diet Detox, shares this healthy rendition on an apple pie."Apples contain vitamin C, vitamin A, and copper, which are important for collagen and melanin production," she says. "And cinnamon has large amounts of antioxidants," Alpert adds. (Find out even more ways cinnamon can help your body out.) Ingredients:
- 4 large apples, cored
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
- *optional: crushed nuts on top such as almonds or walnuts
Sesame Salmon ToastsCourtesy Lissana Wallece, gourmandesante.com"The omega-3 fatty acids in salmon decrease inflammation to provide glowing skin," says Devin Alexander, celebrity chef, New York Times bestselling author and weight loss expert, who tops the salmon with sesame seeds to help fight premature aging. "The vitamin A, C and E in onions also protect the skin from aging by fighting free radicals and UV rays," she explains. (Here are more essential foods for beautiful skin.) Ingredients:
- 12 oz. raw, salmon filet (skinless)
- 3/4 cup minced sweet onion
- 1/4 cup minced fresh ginger root
- 2 medium egg whites
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 slices dense whole grain bread
- 1/2 cup black or white sesame seeds, or a mixture
- cooking spray
Mulled Cinnamon Cider
Courtesy Lissana Wallece, gourmandesante.comJessica Wu, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at USC Keck School of Medicine and author of Feed Your Face: Younger, Smoother Skin and a Beautiful Body in 28 Delicious Days shares her recipe for a warm, skin-friendly sip. "Mulled cinnamon cider keeps you hydrated without the sugar and dairy that can aggravate acne breakouts and rashes. In addition, this recipe contains vitamin C, which is essential for building strong collagen," she says. (Check out these other vitamin C-rich foods.)Ingredients:
- One gallon, fresh apple cider
- 6 cinnamon sticks
- One orange slice
- Coconut milk (optional)
Colorful Quinoa SaladCourtesy Lissana Wallece, gourmandesante.comWith red, green and orange veggies, this side salad is a virtual rainbow of good health. Sophie Jaffe, certified raw foods chef, nutritionist, and owner of Philosophie Superfoods uses coconut oil and lime juice for the dressing. "We used coconut oil as the base for the dressing because it's super anti-bacterial, which means it will keep your skin looking clear and glowing from the inside out," she advises, adding that lime juice infuses a tangy dose of Vitamin C, a natural anti-ager. Check out these genius uses for coconut oil. Ingredients:
- 2 cups of cooked tricolor quinoa
- 1 tablespoon virgin coconut oil
- ½ red onion
- 2 cups of kale, washed, ribbed, and chopped
- ¼ cup of pine nuts
- juice of 1 medium lime
- 1 roasted or boiled sweet potato, peeled and diced
- ¼ teaspoon Himalayan pink salt
- ¼ teaspoon pink peppercorns
- ¼ cup pomegranate seeds or cranberries
Morning Glory MuffinsCourtesy Lissana Wallece, gourmandesante.comThis healthier twist on the bakery classic from Keri Glassman MS, RDN, of Nutritious Life, replaces the oil with pumpkin puree for a skin boost. "Beta-carotene is a 'carotenoid' which works as an antioxidant in the body, fighting free radicals that oxidative stress and inflammation to counteract everything from dry skin, to dandruff, to wrinkle formation. It also contributes to healthy blood circulation, helping to give your skin that sought after 'glow'," she shares. Find out more health benefits of pumpkin. Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
- 3 eggs
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 cup grated carrot
- 1 cup grated granny smith apple
- 2 teaspoons fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- 2 cups almond flour
- 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 2/3 cup black raisins
- 2/3 cup pecans
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
