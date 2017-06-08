Content continues below ad

Mulled Cinnamon Cider

Courtesy Lissana Wallece, gourmandesante.comJessica Wu, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at USC Keck School of Medicine and author of Feed Your Face: Younger, Smoother Skin and a Beautiful Body in 28 Delicious Days shares her recipe for a warm, skin-friendly sip. "Mulled cinnamon cider keeps you hydrated without the sugar and dairy that can aggravate acne breakouts and rashes. In addition, this recipe contains vitamin C, which is essential for building strong collagen," she says. (Check out these other vitamin C-rich foods.)

One gallon, fresh apple cider

6 cinnamon sticks

One orange slice

Coconut milk (optional)

Add the fresh apple cider, six cinnamon sticks, and one orange sliced into rounds to a large saucepan. Heat until boiling. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes. Cool and strain cinnamon and orange slices. Pour into mugs and add a splash of warmed coconut milk for richness, and garnish with a cinnamon stick and/or dust with fresh grated nutmeg.