Victoria Beckham’s Hairstylist Reveals the One Mistake Women Over 40 Always Make

Joel Ryan/AP/Shutterstock

His work with celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Barbra Streisand has shown him how to keep women youthful by simply using hair to their best advantage. According to Garren, celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of R+Co, women over 40 sometimes don’t even realize they are in need of a hair update until they reach the dreaded “Oh no! What do I do now?” moment. After that realization, the big mistake many women make is reviving a hairstyle they sported in their earlier years. “They go back to the same haircut they had during college,” says Garren. In fact, not updating your hairstyle is one of the 13 hairstyle mistakes that age you the most.

On the other hand, a good hair cut and style can lift years off your face. The key is to find a great hairstylist, Garren says. Make sure to interview your pro before they reach for the scissors, including asking to see before and after photos of their clients.

When it comes to your new cut itself, you’ll want to make sure your stylist takes your hair texture and face shape into consideration. (Use these best haircuts for your face shape as a guide.) Garren also cautions against extreme lengths. “[Being over 40] doesn’t mean you have to cut your hair short, but you also don’t want hair halfway down your back,” he says. If your hair is colored, make sure to use cleaning and conditioning formulas that prologue your dye job as washed out color can add even more years to your appearance. He recommends using formulas like R+Co’s Gemstone Color Shampoo and Conditioner. In addition to your hair color, these 50 things could be making you appear older, too.

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.