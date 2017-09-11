Diego Cervo/Shutterstock

When you’re all dressed up and ready to hit the town, the last thing you need is a squeaky set of high heels. Talk about a wardrobe malfunction! Thankfully, you’re not alone—even experts have fallen victim to this little fashion flaw. (Be sure to avoid these other fashion flaws, too)

“I have had this happen so many times,” shoe expert and author Meghan Cleary told RealSimple. According to Cleary, you’ll get squeaky shoes because they don’t fit quite right, especially when you’re wearing them barefoot or haven’t broken them in yet.

Fixing these noisy nuisances couldn’t be simpler, though. “The remedy is to wear tights or socks with the heels—if possible—until they are a bit more stretched out,” Cleary said. “Or, if the shoes are leather, the best thing to do is break them in to fit the exact size of your foot.”

To silence leather heels, spritz the inside and outside of the shoes with room temperature water until they become damp. Then, wear them until they dry. This allows the shoes to mold to the shape of your foot and stop the squeak for good. If that doesn’t solve the problem, try these other squeaky shoe fixes.

As for synthetic squeaky shoes? “You may be able to spot pad the inside of the shoe if you can identify where the squeak comes from,” Cleary said. She recommends using products like Foot Petals Strappy Strips or Moleskin foam and placing them on the part of the shoe where the squeak seems to be originating. Your steps will be silent (and peppy!) in no time.

If blisters are the problem, we’ve finally found the best ways to wear heels comfortably, too.

[Source: RealSimple]