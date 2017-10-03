Alan Davidson/Silverhub/REX/ShutterstockOnce we were done ogling Kate Middleton’s jaw-dropping wedding dress, we wanted to know more about the little details. We already knew which perfume Kate Middleton wore for her wedding, and we even discovered the second dress she wore for the big day. But most of her other beauty choices still remained a mystery.

When William and Kate gave that traditional royal wave arriving at the marriage ceremony, the bride’s hands were on full display. Turns out, you can definitely afford to copy her mani at home. (Use these tips to make your manicure last longer once you’ve finished painting.)

Kate’s wedding manicurist, Marina Sandoval, dished to Daily Mail that the Duchess was looking for something timeless for her big day. The solution? Mix nail polishes.

Sandoval mixed pale pink So Laque Ultra Shine in Rose Lounge Bourjois with the sheer Allure by Essie to create the perfect custom shade. It was a manicure fit for a princess, but without the royal price tag. Rose Lounge costs $13, and you can get a bottle of Allure for $9.

No worries if you want to keep it simple with just one bottle. Kate’s wedding shade was similar enough to Queen Elizabeth’s favorite nail polish that some have reported they were the same color. Her Majesty has worn her subtle pink of choice exclusively since 1989, and each bottle costs just $9. (Not that we can usually see her painted nails under the gloves the Queen always wears.)

Seeing a trend with the neutral royal nails? According to Royal Things, there are a couple theories as to why Kate and the Queen like to keep it simple. Some say fake nails and strong colors would just be tacky for a royal. Others say neutrals just go with any getup (like the Queen’s favorite neon outfits) for people who are constantly in front of the camera. Whatever the reason, we can’t deny their nails look on point.

