The history of the macaron bun

Saviano

With the latest iteration of the Stars Wars franchise, Rouge One, debuting in 2016 Princess Leia space buns were all the rage for months. Celebrities and trendsetters were even rocking them at Coachella in April as the "it" hairdo. But, leave it to the French girls to change the tress trend. Introducing thebun, named after the fabulous French cookie. "Thebun is a new, trendy and fun look," says, a New York City-based hair stylist. "It's also easy to create at home and is a great on-the-go hairstyle." This casual take on space buns can be seen all over the streets of Paris and sure to be all the rage in the U.S. soon. To achieve the look, basically you don't rock your buns too high on your head and rather wear them as close to your neck as possible. But, just to make sure you feel comfortable mastering this styleexplains step-by-step how to do it.