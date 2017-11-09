Splish splash via plantapothecary.comFor exfoliating, Jack Black's Turbo Body Bar Scrubbing Soap gently polishes skin with natural lava rock. It's similar to the pore-cleaning miracle ingredient that Korean beauty stores can't keep in stock. It's also $15 soap on a rope, which is easy to hang in your shower when it's not in use. Although a bar of soap is fine, a nice body wash can elevate your shower time. Plant Apothecary's GET HAPPY Organic Bodywash looks like a bottle of glue, but it actually is an all-natural, honey-like gel that smells like peppermint and geranium. For under $20, the smell will give you a good pick-me-up in the morning.

Rise and shine via caswellmassey.comHair can be an issue for many guys—if your hair is thinning, learn how to care for it with these eight rules. And everyone can benefit from a little hair product. Made in the United States, Caswell Massey's The Holy Black Matte Clay Pomade comes in a four-ounce amber jar for $20. The product is lightly scented with the brand's Gunpowder Spice scent, and it gives a firm hold without the shine. The brand also makes a high-shine formula for $19.

An elevated acne treatment via alliesofskin.comHave you checked out these 13 surprising home remedies for acne? They might do the trick. However, if you're serious about stopping acne-causing bacteria before your face breaks out pre-date, you'll need an upgrade that's better than the drugstore brands you remember from middle school. Dermatologist-created brands are typically the way to go, like BeautyRx by Dr. Schultz's Advanced 10% Exfoliating Pads for $70; a subscription that automatically refills your purchase every four, six or eight weeks drops the price down to $63. These pads won't strip your skin of the moisture and oils it needs. Follow up with a treatment like Allies of Skin's Promise Keeper Blemish Facial, a leave-on treatment that you rub into your skin before heading to bed. It soothes irritation, unclogs pores and fades old acne scars. At $120, the price is steep, but your skin will appreciate the investment.

Stay smooth via sebamedusa.comThe winter can be brutal to your skin—try some of these dermatologist-approved tricks for managing dry skin. If the winter air is doing a number on your hands, instead of living with dry, cracked skin or using the communal lotion bottle in the office, upgrade to Sebamed's Hand and Nail Balm for Sensitive Skin. The lotion is moisturizing without being too heavy, and it absorbs quickly. It's also unscented and pH balanced.

Pearly whites via apabeauty.comDoes your toothbrush look like you scrubbed your bathroom floor? Maybe it's time to give it a career change—here are 20 things you should be cleaning with a toothbrush (other than your teeth). And then consider splurging for a sonic toothbrush like Apa's Clean White Sonic Toothbrush: It has a pure white finish that would blend in at an Apple store, delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute, and has three modes for cleaning, whitening and massaging. Yes, it runs $250, but it can pay for itself by cutting down on whitening trips to the dentist.

The little touches via hillhousenaturals.comSpeaking of clean bathrooms, a plug-in air freshener isn't going to cut it anymore. Upgrade to something more thoughtful, like this five-ounce air diffuser from Hillhouse Naturals. Your bathroom will be in the holiday spirit and look beautiful. Another easy bathroom upgrade is nice hand soap from Compagnie de Provence. The $28 bottle holds soap made with vegetable oils from Provence and is refillable if you like the scent or want to try a different one.

Say no to B.O. via amazon.comAn upgrade doesn't have to be expensive. Ditch the strongly scented deodorant you've had in the rotation since sophmore year of high school and switch over to Dove Men+Care's new Elements line, which is available in both stick and spray options. Not only does it offer 48-hour protection, but the gray packaging is also a bit more grownup. The Minerals + Sage scent smells so good that your girlfriend may try and borrow it. The Mineral Powder + Sandalwood scent is more subtle. A stick costs about $4.50, while the dry spray costs about $5.50.

Smooth shave via herbivorebotanicals.comDudes, you need a proper facial hair grooming routine. The first step is getting a quality razor, like Truefitt & Hill's Wellington Razor: Mach II, which has three blades and costs $120. If it's good enough for Winston Churchill, who used to get his haircut at this famous British barber, it's good enough for you. Herbivore makes a nice line of beard tonics for $20 apiece in scents like Palo Santo, Cedar + Bergamot and Vetiver + Sage; a sample of all three small-batch tonics is also available as a gift set for $22. The brand also sells a post-shave elixir to hydrate freshly-shaved skin.