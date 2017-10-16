Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) Matthew Cohen/rd.comDibutyl phthalate (DBP), a type of phthalate, is a plasticizer used to improve polish durability. And while we all want our nails to stay perfect as long as possible, you should really stick to these non-toxic tips to make your manicure last. DBP is also a suspected endocrine disruptor, which means it interferes with normal hormone function, and studies suggest a link between exposure to DBP and fertility issues and birth defects in lab animals. The results are similar to that of human phthalate studies. The European Union has banned the use of DBP in personal care products and California classifies it as a reproductive and hormonal toxicant—although the federal government has not officially recognized it as dangerous or made any kind of move to ban it. Do you know the five toxic chemicals that can clog your arteries? (Hint: Phthalates made the list).

Toluene Matthew Cohen/rd.com Toluene is a BTEX compound commonly found in varnishes, glues, gasoline, and nail polishes, according to the Environmental Working Group (EWG). This petrochemical and neurotoxicant causes nausea, dizziness and irritation of the skin, eyes, and lungs. Toluene inhalation during pregnancy has also been linked to birth and developmental defects. Here's what else you can do to prevent birth defects before and during pregnancy.

Formaldehyde Matthew Cohen/rd.comFormaldehyde is a preservative, widely used in embalming fluids, and it's also one of the potentially toxic ingredients you use every day. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies formaldehyde as a human carcinogen. Research suggests an association between formaldehyde exposure and certain types of cancer. While Canada prohibits its use in personal care products, the FDA has passed no such regulations, which means the onus is on consumers.

Formaldehyde resin Matthew Cohen/rd.comThere's a lot of debate surrounding formaldehyde resin. "Many people feel that if you are avoiding formaldehyde you should avoid all varieties of it, including formaldehyde resin," says Ruth Kallens, founder of Van Court in NYC. While there isn't conclusive research that formaldehyde resin is carcinogenic, the EWG does classify it as both a skin irritant and immune system toxicant—and yet the FDA allows it in personal care products. And if ingredients like formaldehyde resin are lurking in your personal care products, it begs the question—what are the other secrets the beauty industry doesn't want you to know?

Camphor Matthew Cohen/rd.comCamphor comes from the wood of the camphor tree. Synthetic camphor, which is what's used in polish, is highly toxic. Extended and excessive exposure to the fumes can cause nausea, dizziness, headaches, and disorientation, making it particularly concerning for nail technicians. If you're looking to book a gel manicure, ask for a polish formula that is 5-free, meaning it doesn't contain certain toxic chemicals including camphor.

Xylene Matthew Cohen/rd.comXylene, like toluene, is a BTEX compound found in petroleum products, paint thinners, and nail polish. Short-term, low level exposure to this contaminant can cause headaches and dizziness, while long-term, high level exposure and can lead to respiratory, kidney, and gastrointestinal toxicity. Its presence in gasoline is part of the scary reason you should never let your child eat fresh snow.

