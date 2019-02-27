Why You Probably Shouldn’t Wash Your Face in the Shower

Maridav/Shutterstock

Everyone has their perfect shower routine and favorite products. Some people like starting with hair washing and others prefer sudsing up the whole body first. For most people, part of the process is washing your face—but it might not be the best thing for your skin.

The main reason you probably shouldn’t wash your face in the shower is that people typically use much hotter water when showering, according to Benjamin Garden, MD, a dermatologist practicing in Chicago. “It feels so good on a cold winter day or after a tough workout, but that hot water is very damaging and irritating to our skin,” he says. Hot water dissolves and washes away the natural oils on the skin, Dr. Garden says. And the hotter the water, the more drying it is. Plus, too much hot water on the face over time can also produce excess pigment or coloring in the skin. So Dr. Garden especially recommends people who are prone to discoloration or melasma to avoid too much hot water on the face. This is how you can tell if you have melasma, sun spots, or other skin spots.

Another reason to avoid washing your face in the shower is time. Any long, lingering showers create too much exposure to water which, again, irritates and damages the skin. Moving your face washing routine to the sink not only cuts down on the amount of water the comes into contact with the body, but it also shortens shower time. Dr. Gardner says the ideal shower time should be between five to ten minutes. Make sure you’re not making these 8 other showering mistakes, either.

Although washing your face in the shower could be bad for your skin, there is a way to do so carefully to avoid these negatives. Dr. Gardner recommends showering briefly, only once per day, and with warm water. He also suggests turning your back to the water and just running it on your face during a quick facial wash. Also, make sure also to avoid loofahs since they are too irritating—it’s just one of the 15 everyday habits that are wrecking your skin.