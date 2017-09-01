This Is the Most Popular Fragrance In Every State

Matthew cohen/rd.comEvery state has its share of favorites, like regional food faves such as gumbo in NOLA or Akutaq in Alaska, an ice cream made from seal fat and berries, but what about favorite state scents? That’s what Fragrance.com decided to sniff out. After reviewing their sales data, they discovered some scents were top sellers in more than one state. In fact, Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue appeared as the top choice in 17 states, with Calvin Klein Eternity a close second in 16 states. “Both scents are timeless and a great staple in any woman’s fragrance collection,” says Patti Kapla, VP of Business Development at Fragrance.com. “People tend to be very particular with their perfumes, but these classics appeal to the masses with their light and pleasant notes.” This is what your favorite perfume says about your personality.

Of course, there are always the oddball states out there. New Hampshire was the only state with Serge Lutens Nuit de Cellophane as their number one fragrance pick. The name of this French perfume, launched in 2009, translates to Cellophane Night, and according to one self-described fragrance writer, it actually smells like flowers wrapped in cellophane. Vermont embraces the jasmine aroma of Lanvin Arpege, a throwback to the prohibition days of the 1920s when it launched. And Wyoming’s top scent, the Liz Claiborne’s signature Claiborne perfume, hails from 1986, its aroma conjuring hairbands and ’80s nostalgia. (These are the classic ’80s movies to take you back in time.)

It may be more than flowers or nostalgia that makes these fragrances popular, however. Beauty World News cited a study by Dr. Craig Roberts of Stirling University that showed our fragrance preferences depend greatly on how the scent interacts with our own chemical makeup. According to Now Smell This, a perfume blog: “Your own body chemistry affects how different notes react on your skin. Anything that affects the ‘natural’ smell of your skin, such as stress, hormonal changes, your current diet or medications, might change how a perfume smells on you.”

Want to know what scent is number one in your state? Check out the info below for the top three fragrances as per data from Fragrance.com.

Alabama

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Eternity Paul Sebastian Design

Alaska

Aquolina Pink Sugar Calvin Klein Eternity Clinique Happy

Arizona

Calvin Klein Obsession Calvin Klein Eternity Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

Arkansas

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Eternity Clinique Happy

California

Calvin Klein Eternity Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

Colorado

Calvin Klein Eternity Calvin Klein Obsession Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

Connecticut

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Obsession Calvin Klein Eternity

Delaware

Calvin Klein Eternity Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Euphoria

Florida

Calvin Klein Eternity Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Euphoria

Georgia

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Eternity Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray

Hawaii

Jessica McClintock Eau De Parfum Spray Evyan White Shoulders Giorgio Beverly Hills Giorgio

Idaho

Calvin Klein Obsession Calvin Klein Eternity Jessica McClintock Eau De Parfum Spray

Illinois

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Eternity Calvin Klein Euphoria

Indiana

Calvin Klein Eternity Calvin Klein Obsession Calvin Klein Euphoria

Iowa

Bob Mackie – Mackie Calvin Klein Eternity Kenzo – Kenzo Eau de Fleur de Soie Silk

Kansas

Calvin Klein Obsession Calvin Klein Euphoria Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray

Kentucky

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Jessica McClintock Eau De Parfum Spray Calvin Klein Eternity

Louisiana

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Bob Mackie – Mackie Calvin Klein Euphoria

Maine

Calvin Klein Eternity Calvin Klein Obsession Revlon Jontue

Maryland

Calvin Klein Eternity Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex

Massachusetts

Calvin Klein Eternity Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex

Michigan

Calvin Klein Eternity Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Obsession

Minnesota

Calvin Klein Eternity Calvin Klein Euphoria Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex

Mississippi

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Gianni Versace – Yellow Diamond

Missouri

Calvin Klein Euphoria Calvin Klein Obsession Calvin Klein Eternity

Montana

Clinique Happy Calvin Klein Obsession Calvin Klein Escape

Nebraska

Bob Mackie – Mackie Calvin Klein Eternity Calvin Klein Euphoria

Nevada

Calvin Klein Eternity Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

New Hampshire

Serge Lutens Nuit De Cellophane Calvin Klein Eternity Calvin Klein Euphoria

New Jersey

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Eternity Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex

New Mexico

Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex Calvin Klein Eternity Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray

New York

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Eternity Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray

North Carolina

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Eternity Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex

North Dakota

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Bob Mackie – Mackie Giorgio Armani – Emporio Amani

Ohio

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Eternity Calvin Klein Euphoria

Oklahoma

Bob Mackie – Mackie Calvin Klein Eternity Calvin Klein Obsession

Oregon

Calvin Klein Eternity Aquolina Pink Sugar Calvin Klein Obsession

Pennsylvania

Calvin Klein Eternity Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Obsession

Rhode Island

Calvin Klein Eternity Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray

South Carolina

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray Calvin Klein Eternity

South Dakota

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Eternity Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex

Tennessee

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Paul Sebastian Design Calvin Klein Eternity

Texas

Calvin Klein Eternity Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Bob Mackie – Mackie

Utah

Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray Dolce & Gabbana 3 L’Imperatrice Burberry Britt, Eau De Parfum Spray

Vermont

Lavin Arpege Calvin Klein Eternity Coty – Exclamation

Virginia

Calvin Klein Eternity Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Obsession

Washington

Aquolina Pink Sugar Calvin Klein Obsession Jessica McClintock Eau De Parfum Spray

West Virginia

Calvin Klein Obsession Paul Sebastian Design Calvin Klein Eternity

Wisconsin

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Calvin Klein Eternity Calvin Klein Euphoria

Wyoming

Liz Claiborne – Claiborne Calvin Klein Obsession