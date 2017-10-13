This One Common Skin-Care Mistake Is Ruining Your Face, Experts Say

JL-Pfeifer/Shutterstock

You may be past the pimply teenage years, but dermatologists say you should still wash your face once or twice a day. Shocker, we know! While that may seem like common sense, fitting in a quick scrub while you take a shower isn’t doing your skin any favors. In fact, that’s one of the skin-care practices that experts want you to stop doing immediately. (Check out even more face-washing mistakes you didn’t realize you were making.)

Here’s why: “Hot water coming straight onto your face from the shower head can strip away your natural oils and leave your skin barrier weak, vulnerable and cracked,” Charlotte Cho, a licensed esthetician in New York City and founder of Soko Glam, one of the largest online retailers for Korean beauty products, told BuzzFeed. Here’s another surprising way you’re damaging your skin without realizing it.

Other experts agree. Piping hot water can “strip your skin of natural protective oils,” Dr. David Lortscher, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder and CEO of Curology, told Elite Daily. Meanwhile, “scrubbing long and hard or using harsh soap” can remove the lipids, proteins, and fatty acids that protect your skin, leaving your face vulnerable to major irritation and breakouts.

Cho recommends washing your face at the sink, instead. And it doesn’t matter whether you cleanse your skin before or after your shower; just make sure to treat your skin gently, she says. Use a soft towel and lukewarm water to avoid damaging your skin’s protective barrier. To zap the zits fast, follow these tips to improve your complexion in just one day.

[Source: Elite Daily, BuzzFeed]