10 Dermatologist-Recommended Products for Every Type of Skin-Care Concern

Spot treatment for acne via sephora.com If If home remedies aren't working for you Dennis Gross, MD, New York City-based dermatologist and founder of Dennis Gross Skincare , suggests a sulfur-based medication, such as the Clarifying Colloidal Sulfur Mask , to dry out the spot. "Sulfur controls the oil that feeds bacteria, thus reducing spots altogether. Sulfur also calms through osmosis to relieve swelling and draws out the infection to flatten the blemish. Once the blemish is flattened and the infection is gone, the redness will begin to subside."

All over acne via differin.com If ongoing breakouts are your issue, try If ongoing breakouts are your issue, try retinoids either over-the-counter (retinol) or prescription, as an acne treatment. "I find that compared to other treatments they are beneficial for not just treating acne, but also preventing new acne from forming," Sejal Shah, MD, FAAD , dermatologist in New York. "They help prevent that initial stage of the follicle getting clogged and can also help with some of the post acne residua such as hyperpigmentation." Here are more ways you can erase those brown spots

Large pores via shop.nordstrom.com "Products that purge the pores of oil or help normalize oil chemistry are essential," says Dr. Gross who designed his "Products that purge the pores of oil or help normalize oil chemistry are essential," says Dr. Gross who designed his Acne Eliminating Pads for this very purpose. "These are meant to provide deep penetration – keep an eye out for products with salicylic acid and witch hazel extract to reduce pores, glycolic and lactic acid to exfoliate, and willow bark extract to improve skin's clarity." And be sure to avoid these bad habits that can clog pores

Cleansing for oily skin via dermwarehouse.com Regular washing and moisturizing is key for those with oily skin. Alan Parks, MD, dermatologist and founder of Regular washing and moisturizing is key for those with oily skin. Alan Parks, MD, dermatologist and founder of DermWarehouse , recommends Cetaphil DermaControl Oil Control Foam Wash . "It's designed to cleanse oily and acne-prone skin and is clinically proven to gently wash away excess oil, along with impurities and makeup—all of which can clog your pores and lead to breakouts." As a follow up, he likes Cetaphil DermaControl Oil Control Moisturizer for its 3-in-1 ability to help control oil and shine, hydrate, and provide broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection to oily, acne-prone skin.

Sun, age, and brown spots via sephora.com Whatever you call them, vitamin C should be your first line of defense. "Not only does vitamin C help lighten and break up pigmentation you already have, but it helps prevent dark spots or sun spots from forming in the future," says Dr. Gross. "It reduces the activity of the enzyme that leads to production of pigment and also addresses the existing discoloration." His love for this ingredient inspired his new Whatever you call them, vitamin C should be your first line of defense. "Not only does vitamin C help lighten and break up pigmentation you already have, but it helps prevent dark spots or sun spots from forming in the future," says Dr. Gross. "It reduces the activity of the enzyme that leads to production of pigment and also addresses the existing discoloration." His love for this ingredient inspired his new C+Collagen Brighten & Firm Serum ." Other favorites include Clinicians Complex 6% Skin Bleaching Cream . "It was designed to lighten skin discoloration and pigmentation via a blend of three known bleaching and skin lightening agents: hydroquinone (2 percent), kojic acid dipalmitate (2 percent), and bearberry extract (2 percent)," explains Dr. Parks. Here are five more ways to fade age spots at home

Rosacea via dermwarehouse.com From From food to windy weather , there are plenty of triggers for rosacea. Once a flare-up hits, Dr. Fusco suggests reaching for First Aid Beauty Anti-Redness Serum . "It's packed with caffeine, a natural vasoconstrictor that can help with visible skin redness, as well as colloidal sulfur which combats the root cause of facial redness, aloe for soothing, and ginger, a natural, powerful anti-redness agent.

Under eye circles via laroche-posay.us It is the rare person who does not experience It is the rare person who does not experience puffy eyes and under eye circles from time to time. La Roche Posay Redermic R Eyes is a pure retinol specifically formulated for the eye area. "It contains caffeine, which is very effective for reducing puffiness," says Dr. Shah. Caffeine works by constricting blood vessels to reduce fluid build-up.

