5 Spots You Should Never Apply Perfume

Less is more, especially when it comes to your favorite fragrance.

mlasaimages/Shutterstock

Applying perfume is like the cherry on top of getting ready in the morning—who doesn’t love smelling like a bed of roses or spicy seduction? But as every perfume enthusiast knows, it’s definitely possible to over-do it and spray, well, everywhere, but spritzing fragrance in these five spots is a big no-no.

Eyes

Perhaps one of the most obvious spots to avoid spraying perfume is near your eyes. Alcohol-based perfumes contain ethyl—some even consist of up to 95 percent, which can cause irritation and stinging if it comes into contact with sensitive areas, like your eyes.

Hair

Hair naturally absorbs scents, which is why it might initially seem like a good idea to spray the fragrance in your locks. However, alcohol-based perfumes can really dry it out, especially if you spray the perfume directly onto your hair. Instead, Cosmopolitan suggests spraying perfume onto your hairbrush, then brushing your hair to avoid damage or try spritzing the ends, ever so lightly.

Hands

While applying perfume on your wrist might be one of the most popular ways to smell great throughout the day, if the fragrance happens to accidentally get onto your hands in the process, alcohol-based perfumes can make your skin dry and potentially cause cracking and bleeding. Plus, should you happen to rub your eyes after getting perfume on your hands, it could cause irritation.

Armpits

Spraying perfume onto your armpits poses as another potential cause of irritation. The interaction between your perfume and your armpits’ sweat glands could result in itching and burning.

Genitals

Similarly, spraying perfume near private areas can also result in skin dryness. For women, fragrances can “potentially irritate the vagina and cause inflammation, itchiness, and pain,” according to Insider Health. These 15 other every day habits can also mess with your vaginal health.

Where to spray instead

The best places to spritz perfume are on your body’s pulse points, including your wrists, neck, and the back of your knees. By applying perfume to these heat-emitting areas, your favorite fragrance won’t irritate your skin. Want to make it last longer? Start with these tricks to make your perfume linger.