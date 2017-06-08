Beware of squalene oil

BARRI/Shutterstock

When buying squalane oil, make sure it has that second 'a' in the name. Squalene oil is an unsaturated oil that is naturally produced by our skin cells and can become rancid quickly. It is also found in olives, palm trees, and shark liver. Squalane oil is 100 percent saturated, which makes it stable and gives it a longer shelf life than squalene oil.