It brightens the skin Kite rin/ShutterstockIf you want to get glowing skin naturally, reach for turmeric. The ancient spice holds a special place of honor in Indian weddings, specifically in the haldi ceremony, which involves applying a turmeric paste on the bride and groom—because of the glow it leaves on the soon-to-be married couple. "This is due to the powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory called curcumin that is in turmeric—it brightens the skin, improves the skin's complexion, and rejuvenates dull-looking skin," explains Shadoh Punnapuzha, founder of all-natural Ayurvedic-inspired skincare line, Arya Essentials.

It helps reduce dark circles sruilk/ShutterstockIf you're prone to pesky, tired-looking bags under your eyes, you know how tricky it can be to find relief. While there are plenty of products on the market claiming to reduce the appearance of dark circles, turmeric may be able to handle the task. "Since turmeric is a proven anti-inflammatory and lightening agent, it's perfect for alleviating this kind of concern," says Courtney Chiusano, founder of Courtney Chiusano Skincare in Los Angeles, California. "It also stimulates circulation, which can help reduce puffiness and under-eye darkness caused by poor circulation."

It can help whiten teeth Izabela Magier/ShutterstockYou wouldn't think a spice that's flaming yellow would be useful for something as tricky as teeth whitening, but prepare to be surprised! Though turmeric can stain fabrics, the spice has the power to naturally whiten teeth and relieve gingivitis and toothaches to boot. "You can use turmeric to make a natural, fluoride-free toothpaste that will ward off bacteria and ease inflammation," says Medina Tshibemba, natural bespoke skin-care expert from Bare Alchemy. To DIY your own, she recommends combining a mixture of 4 tablespoons turmeric powder, 2 tablespoons baking soda and ½ tablespoon coconut oil. "Thoroughly mix these ingredients, brush your teeth for up to three minutes, spit it out, and rinse your mouth until the water runs clear."

It can fight acne Cookie Studio/Shutterstock"Turmeric is excellent for acne because not only is it a natural antiseptic to keep the bacteria from spreading, but it's anti-inflammatory, which takes down the redness and swelling of the blemish," explains Chiusano. It's especially effective when combined with apple cider vinegar which has astringent properties, meaning it plays the same role as your average toner. "Turmeric also speeds healing, which can help with larger, open blemishes." To DIY your own spot treatment using turmeric, she recommends mixing equal parts turmeric and honey and applying a little on your blemishes for 20 minutes before rinsing with cool water. Here are more acne-fighting ingredients to add to your routine.

It reduces the appearance of acne scars penton/ShutterstockThe only thing worse than battling breakouts is living with the marks they leave behind. Thankfully, you don't have to splurge for expensive products to minimize their appearance. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory capabilities, turmeric can help here too. "A remedy for hyperpigmentation and acne scars, turmeric is effective and natural without any side effects," says Punnapuzha. "The curcumin it contains is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant that reduces excess production of melanin, which helps to even skin tone and lighten scars." She recommends Vicco Turmeric Skin Cream. "They've been making their ever-popular turmeric cream since the 50s—it's every Indian woman's secret to beautiful skin."

It can help treat skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis Ternavskaia Olga Alibec/shutterstockAgain, thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial benefits, turmeric can work wonders on condition-riddled skin. One study, published in the peer-reviewed journal, BioMed Research International, even found turmeric to be helpful in treating patients with psoriasis, one of the trickiest skin conditions to treat. "It can also help reduce redness from blemishes and calm skin conditions like eczema and rosacea," notes Punnapuzha. A quick and easy preparation she suggests for alleviating these painful conditions is to mix equal parts turmeric and honey and apply it to inflamed or irritated skin to heal, calm, and cool skin. Don't want the mess? Try Tata Harper's Recovery Gel.

It protects against sun damage and aging Rocketclips Inc/ShutterstockYep—who knew you had a secret anti-aging armor hiding in your cabinets. Research presented at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) 68th Annual Meeting shows that a moisturizing cream containing turmeric had the ability to improve the appearance of fine lines and brown spots caused by sun damage. "It also helps prevent loss of skin elasticity due to long term UVB exposure," adds Chiusano. She recommends applying turmeric topically or ingesting it internally to reap these benefits. "For a DIY recipe, mix ½ teaspoon with 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply it to the face, leave on for 10 minutes and rinse with warm water." If DIY is not your thing, she recommends trying Juara Turmeric Antioxidant Radiance Mask.

It helps reduce the appearance of stretch marks Freedom Studio/ShutterstockThough they're incredibly common—around 80 percent of people have them—stretch marks are a friend to no one. These pesky little lines are hard to heal, but turmeric can help lighten their appearance. "Turmeric has the antioxidative power to penetrate and improve the function of the skin membrane cells, which will help prevent and treat stretch marks," explains Tshibemba. She recommends making your own stretch mark-healing paste with 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, 1 teaspoon of turmeric and a squeeze of ⅛ of a lemon. Rub this mixture onto the affected areas twice a day. Here's how dermatologists prevent and treat stretch marks.

It moisturizes and revitalizes dry skin Freedom Studio/Shutterstock"Turmeric can deeply hydrate and revitalize skin while alleviating symptoms of dryness," says Punnapuzha. "It naturally speeds up the process of removing dead skin cells to reveal healthy and soft skin, and protects the skin cells from further damage." She recommends using Pratima's Revitalizing Turmeric Cream to give dry skin a boost. Also, if you increase your intake of turmeric in tea or add it to your food, it can help you reap more of the moisturizing benefits the spice has to offer. Here are more spices that will upgrade your beauty routine.

It helps treat dandruff Goncharov Artem/ShutterstockThere are many possible reasons for a dry, itchy scalp, but often turmeric can come to the rescue. "The antiseptic and anti-inflammatory qualities that it contains can help soothe and rid dandruff," Punnapuzha says. "Once a week, mix ½ teaspoon of organic turmeric powder with 4 tablespoons of organic coconut oil and leave on dry hair for about 30 minutes." Follow with shampoo and simply wash out. Punnapuzha notes that it's best on dark hair, since turmeric can stain blonde or light-hued hair.