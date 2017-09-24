Joe Besure/shutterstockWe see beauty trends coming out of Korea all the time, making their way to the United States and completely blowing up to the point where people are hunting down certain products high and low. They can’t be kept on store shelves, let alone purchased online, and brands such as Innisfree have become cult-favorites of beauty lovers everywhere. In the past, we’ve seen so many products like face masks and strips that work wonders to clear our large pores, (who remembers Biore pore strips?), but the latest trend is using volcanic ash products to help clear the pores once and for all.

With the name “volcanic ash,” it definitely sounds like it’s a product that would do some serious fighting against our clogged pores and get the job done. It claims to do just that, but is really much simpler and doesn’t work nearly as harshly as the name implies. “Volcanic ash is basically like clay, so similarly it is very good at removing oils, dirt and debris from the skin. Volcanic ash is mineral rich minerals including sulfur which has antibacterial properties,” says Sejal Shah, MD and founder of Smarter Skin Dermatology in New York City.

When volcanic ash is added to products like Innisfree’s Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask or their Jeju Volcanic Pore Cleansing Foam, both of which are fast becoming cult favorites, it works almost like a magnet to pull all of that unwanted gunk out of your pores to reveal smooth, clean skin almost turning back the hands of time. “It works through a mechanism called adsorption, similar to bentonite clay and charcoal. Adsorption is basically an electrical attraction that causes substances to stick together so it basically acts like a magnet for dirt, oil, and other impurities. It also exfoliates the skin,” Dr. Shah shares.

When using something new on our skin, we obviously worry about its safety. “Using products containing volcanic ash is safe, but keep in mind those with dry or sensitive skin types might find them to be harsh or drying,” says Dr. Shah.

Thinking about DIYing? “I wouldn’t recommend going to a volcano site and picking up volcanic ash to use on your skin as that may contain debris and large fragments that can be damaging to the skin,” he says. Duly noted.

With so many different products on the markets starting to incorporate this into their new face washes, cleansers and masks, you really need to try different products out and figure out which one works best for you and your skin type. But, Dr. Shah does recommend using it in a mask form to get the most benefit. Now, learn more beauty secrets for women with large pores. Ready to take it to the next level? Try this 10-step Korean skin-care routine for your most flawless skin.

