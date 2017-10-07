Carrot and Mint "Juice" Helps an Upset Stomach iStock/merc67 It might sound iffy, but this is one of the stomach ache remedies that's super helpful if you're suffering from the winter flu; the carrot provides nourishment and peppermint soothes your upset stomach. Boil four sliced carrots, four cups of water, and one teaspoon of dried peppermint or one peppermint teabag. Turn the heat to medium-low and cook about 15 minutes or until carrots are soft. If you're using a teabag, remove it, then blend the mixture until smooth and enjoy! You can also add a pinch of ground ginger to further soothe, or a squeeze of lemon juice for flavor. These are the 7 best foods for your belly.

Rice Tea Alleviates an Upset Stomach iStock/Barcin To settle an upset stomach or stop diarrhea, make a rice "tea." Boil 1/2 cup of rice in six cups of water for about 15 minutes. Strain out the rice, then flavor the water with a dash of honey or sugar and drink warm. Try these 11 other home remedies for diarrhea.

Burnt Toast Settles an Upset Stomach iStock/robynleigh You know that toast is one of the best stomach ache remedies, but burnt toast is even better because the char absorbs toxins that are making you feel ill. Add a smear of jelly to make it more palatable.

Apple Cider Vinegar Soothes an Upset Stomach iStock/Christine Glade Whether easing hiccups or soothing a sore throat, is there anything apple cider vinegar can't do? This popular home remedy may also calm an angry tummy. A mixture of one tablespoon apple cider vinegar, one cup warm water, and one tablespoon honey will ease indigestion and may alleviate cramping and gas in your upset stomach. It can also lessen discomfort caused by heartburn. While apple cider vinegar does have amazing benefits, make sure you don't drink it like this.

CRAP Diet Is Good for an Upset Stomach iStock/Chris Gramly If you're feeling constipated, try the CRAP diet: It stands for "cherries, raisins, apricots, and prunes," all fiber-friendly foods that should get your system moving and ease your upset stomach. Try these bedtime fixes to banish belly bloat overnight.

Yogurt Reduces Discomfort from an Upset Stomach iStock/LOVE_LIFE You probably don't crave anything dairy when you have a stomach ache, but the probiotic qualities of yogurt—aka live bacteria—make it a good cure as it eases digestive discomfort and boosts your immune system. Just make sure to choose non-fat plain yogurt without added sugar or flavors when you have an upset stomach.

Caraway Seeds Ease an Upset Stomach iStock/eskaylim Caraway seeds are packed with vitamins and minerals, which inhibit the growth of bad bacteria that causes indigestion, gas, or bloating and contributes to an upset stomach. Nibble on a handful after eating your meal, or if you feel gassy.

Fennel Makes an Upset Stomach Feel Better iStock/MarkSkalny Whether it's indigestion or gas and bloating, fennel is also one of the best stomach ache remedies. Sip a fennel tea, chew on a few fennel seeds or crunch on some raw. It supports digestion, reduces gas, helps with cramping, and reduces nausea from an upset stomach.

Heat Helps an Upset Stomach iStock/SolStock Another great addition to the list of medicine-free stomach ache remedies is placing a hot water bottle or heating pad on your upset stomach. The heat increases blood flow to the skin surface and transfers the perception of pain from inside your stomach to the outside.

