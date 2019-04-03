This Man Thought He Had the Flu. Months Later, He Could Barely Eat or Talk.

create jobs 51/Shutterstock

The patient: Ted*, a public sector worker in his late 40s

The symptoms: Low-grade fever, persistent cough and fatigue

The doctor: Dr. Neil Shear, head of dermatology at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto, Canada

For three weeks in February 2017, Ted struggled to banish what he thought was a nasty flu bug. He had a dry cough, a fever of 100.4 degrees, and a feeling of fatigue that eight hours of sleep—and over-the-counter cold medications—couldn’t fix.

Finally, fed up with feeling lousy, Ted went to his family doctor, who discovered puzzling sores the size of small warts inside his mouth and nose and referred him to the internal medicine clinic at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. The physician there suspected vasculitis, an inflammation in the veins and arteries that often presents with fatigue, coughing and skin sores and is one of the surprising diseases dermatologists find first.

It was now April, three months after Ted started feeling sick, and his health quickly deteriorated: his cough worsened and he was so tired he could barely make it through his workday. He’d also lost his typically healthy appetite and was dropping weight. More troubling: the lesions in his mouth and nose were getting larger, and had spread to his throat.

Ted was referred to an oral surgeon, who biopsied the lesions in his mouth. The results were read as granulomatous vasculitis, aligning with the internist’s earlier suspicions. This variant typically involves the upper respiratory tract—an X-ray revealed a fuzzy shadow in Ted’s lungs. The disease affects about one in 25,000 people, often in their 40s and 50s, and may lead to heart disease and kidney damage. While the condition can be very serious, when it’s diagnosed and treated promptly, the current survival rate is about 90 percent.